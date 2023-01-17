SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Angion Biomedica Corp (Nasdaq - ANGN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Angion Biomedica Corp ("Angion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq – ANGN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the Company's agreement to merge with Elicio Therapeutics, a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Elicio will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angion, and stockholders of Elicio will receive newly issued shares of Angion common stock. Current Angion stockholders are expected to own approximately 34.5% of the newly combined company while Elicio stockholders will own 65.5% of the newly combined company.



The investigation concerns whether the Angion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Angion shareholders in the combined company.

If you own shares of Angion stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may contact Brodsky & Smith at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/angion-biomedica-corp-nasdaq-angn/.

