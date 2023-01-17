High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Worth $6.73 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product (System, Detector, Consumables [Columns, Tubes, Filters], Accessories, Software), Application (Diagnostics, Forensics, Research), End User (Pharmaceutical, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2030,' published by Meticulous Research®, the HPLC market is projected to reach $6.73 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is a chromatographic technique used to analyze and quantitate components in the mixture in the fields of analytical chemistry, biochemistry and industrial. HPLC is mainly used for identifying, quantifying, and purifying the individual components of the mixture. The significance of the applicability of HPLC to diverse analytes from various industries across various molecules has increased.

The growth of the HPLC market is driven by the increasing significance of HPLC in drug discovery & development, the high reliability and sensitivity of the HPLC technique, and the growing R&D expenses of pharmaceuticals. However, the lack of long-term reproducibility is the major challenge to the growth of this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market

COVID-19 resulted in a short-term negative impact on the growth of the HPLC market. Factors such as decreasing product demand from major end-users, limited activities in the majority of industries due to social distancing and nationwide lockdowns, and inadequate funding for research and academic institutions negatively impacted the demand for HPLC products. Additionally, the temporary closure of major academic institutions, disruptions in supply chains, and difficulties in providing the required or post-sale services also affected the market. However, the use of HPLC products for developing new vaccinations and treatments increased as most of the pharmaceutical and life science resources were concentrated on COVID-19-related research.

The HPLC market is segmented by Product Type (Instruments [Systems, Detectors, Pumps, Fraction Collectors]; Consumables [Columns{Pre-packed Columns, Empty Columns}, Vials, Well Plates, Tubing, and Syringe Filters, Other Consumables], Accessories, and Software); Application (Clinical Research, Diagnostics, Forensics, Other Applications); End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes & Academics, Food & Beverage Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Environmental Agencies, Other End Users); and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on product type, the HPLC market is segmented into instruments, consumables, accessories, and software. In 2023, the instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HPLC market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for advanced HPLC systems for new drug development and technological advancements in HPLC. Furthermore, high prices of chromatography instruments increase the overall market revenue.

Based on application, the HPLC market is segmented into clinical research, diagnostics, forensics, and other applications. In 2023, the clinical research segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HPLC market. The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increase in demand for advanced analytical techniques for the separation and analysis of complex molecules, expansion of the clinical pipeline of pharmaceuticals, and availability of high funding for clinical R&D.

Based on end user, the HPLC market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research institutes & academics, food & beverage companies, hospitals & clinics, environmental agencies, and other end users. In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HPLC market. Various applications of HPLC in pharmaceutical & biotechnology and the funding for R&D to boost drug development are the factors supporting the large market share of the market. Pharmaceutical companies use HPLC for analyzing drug purity, analysis of the active components in pharmaceuticals, and quality control.

Based on geography, the HPLC market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the HPLC market. North America's major market share is attributed to a large number of approvals of biosimilars and generics, a rise in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, high adoption of advanced technologies, a well-established healthcare system, and the presence of key market players. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge with the fastest growth over the forecast period. The factors attributing to the fast growth of this market are advancing research infrastructure in Asia-Pacific countries, growing investments in pharmaceuticals, and emerging biotechnology hotspots in the countries like South Korea and Singapore.

Some of the key companies operating in the HPLC market are Waters Corporations (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., (U.S.) GE Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), and JASCO Corporation (Japan).

Scope of the Report:

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market, by Product Type

Instruments Systems Detectors Pumps Fraction Collectors

Consumables Columns Pre-packed Columns Empty Columns Vials Well Plates Tubing Syringe Filters Other Consumables

Accessories

Software

(Note: Other consumables include sample loops, column end caps, replacement capillary, and ferrule)

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market, by Application

Clinical Research

Diagnostics

Forensics

Other Applications

(Note: Other applications include agriculture and analytical research)

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Environmental Agencies

Other End Users

(Note: Other end users include agriculture and chemical companies)

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

