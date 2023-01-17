ñol

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

by Globe Newswire
January 17, 2023 6:30 AM | 5 min read

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. ("Park") PK ("Park" or the "Company") announced today the tax reporting information for its 2022 cash distributions on its common stock.

The distributions, totaling $0.28 per share, were paid as follows: $0.01 on April 15, 2022; $0.01 on July 15, 2022; $0.01 on October 17, 2022; and $0.25 on January 17, 2023.

For income tax purposes, the dividends for 2022, totaling $0.28 per share, are classified as $0.28 (100%) Total capital gain distribution.

The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company's 2022 dividends:

2022 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Common Stock: PK CUSIP: 700517 105

Record DatePayable DateDividend per ShareTotal ordinary dividends (box 1a)Total capital gain distr. (box 2a)Section 199A dividends (box 5)
March 31, 2022April 15, 2022$0.01$0.00$0.01$0.00
June 30, 2022July 15, 2022$0.01$0.00$0.01$0.00
September 30, 2022October 17, 2022$0.01$0.00$0.01$0.00
December 30, 2022January 17, 2023$0.25$0.00$0.25$0.00
Totals $0.28$0.00$0.28$0.00

About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 47 premium-branded hotels and resorts with approximately 30,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information. 

For more information, contact:
Ian Weissman
Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy
571-302-5591
iweissman@pkhotelsandresorts.com

