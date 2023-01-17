Clear Aligners Market Size Worth USD 16.11 billion by 2029 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clear aligners market size was valued at USD 3.45 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 4.09 billion in 2022 to USD 16.11 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of malocclusion and unmet population needs are likely to elevate this industry's progress. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "Clear Aligners Market, 2022-2029."

Key Industry Development

March 2022: Dentsply Sirona engaged in a partnership with Dental Medical Ireland (DMI) to enhance its SureSmile clear aligner preference among consumers.





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/clear-aligners-market-101377





Clear Aligners Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 21.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 16.11 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 3.45 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 133





Key Takeaways For Clear Aligners Market :

The Canadian government introduced a new national dental care program for low-income Canadians that will cover the dental care fees of 6.5 million Canadian families making less than USD 90,000.0 annually.

patients requiring treatment with clear aligners were female, i.e., 74% aged 18 and 45 years. Hence, the greater adoption of clear aligners for aesthetic purposes is expected to surge the product demand.

products over traditional metal braces, the launch of technologically advanced products, and the increasing focus on developing advanced dental aesthetics are major factors driving the market growth.

The market in North America stood at USD 2.00 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. utilization rate of Invisalign in North American orthodontics increased in 2021 to 98.1 cases per doctor, compared to 67.3 patients per doctor in 2020.

Align Technology, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, and Ormco Corporation are some of the major players in the global market.

Drivers and Restraints

Robust Dental Aesthetics Adoption to Propel Market Growth

Clear aligners are used to solve mild to moderate orthodontic issues. Increasing malocclusion cases and robust dental aesthetic adoption are expected to foster the demand for clear aligners. Further, the treatment's rising benefits compared to traditional methods are likely to foster the demand for aligners. Moreover, increasing advantages of clear aligners, including comfort, convenience, appearance, and higher customizability, are likely to elevate its sales. Also, the robust demand for advanced orthodontics is likely to foster the product adoption. These factors may drive the clear aligners market growth.

However, rising competition from direct-to-consumer manufacturers may hinder market progress.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/clear-aligners-market-101377





Segments

Adult Segment to Dominate Backed by Robust Demand for Dental Aesthetics

By age group, the market is segmented into teenage and adults. The adults segment is expected to lead due to the robust demand for dental aesthetics.

Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices Segment to Lead Owing to Higher Procedural Volume

As per end-user, the market is classified into dentist & orthodontist owned practices and others. The dentist & orthodontist owned practices segment is expected to lead due to higher procedural volume.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.





Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/clear-aligners-market-101377





Regional Insights

Presence of Numerous Players to Foster Market Progress in North America

North America is projected to dominate the clear aligners market share due to the presence of major players. The market in North America stood at USD 2.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing R&D investments by manufacturers in the region are expected to foster this industry's growth prospects.

In Europe, rising awareness about the technological sophistication of clear aligners is likely to elevate product demand. Furthermore, rising expansions of facilities by manufacturers may attract consumers, thereby fostering sales.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Announce Novel Products to Enhance Product Offerings

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to enhance their product offerings. For example, SmileDirectClub, Inc. announced a novel next-generation treatment planning system named SmileOS in November 2021. This product is an AI software that shall deliver improved treatment. This strategy may enable SmileDirectClub, Inc. to strengthen its product offerings and enhance its consumer base. Further, major companies devise research and developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion strategies to enhance their competitive stance.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Ormco Corporation (Envista) (U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

Argen Corporation (U.S.)

Angelalign Technology Inc. (China)





Get a Quote :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/clear-aligners-market-101377





Table Of Content :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of Technological Advancements – Clear Aligners Treatment Prevalence of Dental Malocclusion: Key Countries, 2021 Pricing Analysis Overview on Reimbursement Scenario – Orthodontics Treatment Overview on Reimbursement Scenario – Clear Aligners Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Partnerships, & Acquisitions Brand Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Teenage Adult Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Teenage Adult Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. By Age Group Canada By Age Group

Europe Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Teenage Adult Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-Region U.K. By Age Group Germany By Age Group France By Age Group Spain By Age Group Italy By Age Group Rest of Europe By Age Group



Toc Continue…





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/clear-aligners-market-101377





Related Reports:

US Clear Aligners Market Size, Share Growth Report 2029

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Share, Analysis Report, 2026

Orthodontics Market Size, Share, Growth Forecast 2021-2028

Dental Implants Market Report Size, Growth Analysis Report 2029

US Orthodontics Market Worth 9.60 bn by 2029 at 14.3% CAGR





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245