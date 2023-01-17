Elicio Therapeutics and Angion Enter into Definitive Merger Agreement

Merger to result in Nasdaq-listed company focused on developing immunotherapies based on Elicio's proprietary lymph node-targeting Amphiphile (AMP) technology



Lead program of the combined company will be ELI-002, a therapeutic cancer vaccine targeting mKRAS-driven tumors, currently enrolling a Phase 1 trial for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and colorectal cancer



Conference call to be held 8:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 18



BOSTON and UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases, has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Angion Biomedica Corp ANGN under which Elicio will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angion in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will continue under the Elicio Therapeutics name and will focus on advancing Elicio's proprietary lymph node-targeting Amphiphile (AMP) technology to develop immunotherapies, with a focus on ELI-002, a therapeutic cancer vaccine targeting mKRAS-driven tumors.

"The merger with Angion comes at an ideal time with ELI-002 now completing the dose escalation portion of Phase 1 clinical studies in patients. We believe Elicio is at the forefront of changing the tide regarding how cancers with these mutations, which account for 25% of human solid tumors, are treated," said Robert Connelly, Chief Executive Officer of Elicio. "We believe this merger reflects the strength of the ELI-002 program, our pipeline, and the value-creating potential of our lymph node-targeting approach to treating cancer and other diseases by engaging lymph nodes, the ‘schoolhouse' of the immune system."

"We are delighted to announce the proposed merger with Elicio Therapeutics," said Jay Venkatesan, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Angion. "The Angion team reviewed in detail numerous strategic alternatives for creating shareholder value, and this transaction with Elicio was the clear choice. We see tremendous potential in the AMP platform and ELI-002, right at a time when the oncology community is rediscovering the value of cancer vaccines. We believe this merger will provide Angion shareholders the opportunity to meaningfully participate in a company treating cancer patients in an innovative way."

The combined company will work to advance ELI-002, a therapeutic cancer vaccine designed with Elicio's proprietary lymph node-targeting AMP technology. ELI-002 is being evaluated in the AMPLIFY-201 Phase 1 trial (NCT04853017) in patients who have mKRAS-driven tumors including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and colorectal cancer. AMPLIFY-201 has recently completed enrollment of initial subjects at the final level in the dose escalation, with an additional Phase 1b/2 trial planned for the second half of 2023.

About the Transaction

Under the terms of the merger agreement, pending stockholder approval of the transaction, Elicio will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angion, and stockholders of Elicio will receive newly issued shares of Angion common stock.

Current Angion stockholders are expected to own approximately 34.5% of the newly combined company while Elicio stockholders will own 65.5% of the newly combined company, in each case on a fully diluted basis. The final percentage of the combined company owned by Elicio stockholders and Angion stockholders upon completion of the merger may be subject to certain adjustments, including potential adjustments based on Angion's net cash balance upon deal completion.

The proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Concurrent with the execution of the merger agreement, Angion committed up to $10 million in a bridge loan to Elicio, to be made in two installments, subject to certain conditions.

Following the merger, the executive team of Elicio will serve as the executive team of the combined company, led by Robert Connelly as Chief Executive Officer. The board of directors will be comprised of nine directors including Mr. Connelly and Angion's current President and Chief Executive Officer, Jay Venkatesan, MD, MBA. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the Elicio Therapeutics name, and the combined company's common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "ELTX". The corporate headquarters will be in Boston, Massachusetts.

Oppenheimer & Co., Inc is serving as a financial advisor and Cooley LLP is providing legal counsel to Angion. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. and Goulston & Storrs PC are legal counsel to Elicio.

Conference Call

The Elicio and Angion management teams will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the merger. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the "Events & Presentations" page on the Angion website at https://ir.angion.com/events-presentations. A replay will be available on the Angion website at the same link shortly after conclusion of the event.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. By combining expertise in immunology and immunotherapy, Elicio is engineering investigational Amphiphile (AMP) immunotherapies intended to precisely target and fully engage the lymph nodes, the site in our bodies where the immune response is orchestrated. Elicio is engineering lymph node targeted AMPlifiers, immunomodulators, adjuvants, and vaccines for an array of aggressive cancers and infectious diseases.

Elicio began dosing subjects in AMPLIFY-201, its Phase 1 clinical trial in solid tumor subjects for its lead AMP vaccine, ELI-002, targeting KRAS-driven cancers, in October 2021. The AMP platform emerged from the laboratories of Darrell Irvine, Howard Hughes Investigator and Professor of Biomedical Engineering in the Koch Institute of Integrative Cancer Research at MIT. For more information, please visit https://elicio.com/.

About Angion

Angion has focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address fibrotic diseases. For more information, please visit https://angion.com/.

