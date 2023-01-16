Rackspace Technology Taps Industry Veteran Brian Lillie as President, Private Cloud Business

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® RXT — a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the appointment of Brian Lillie as President of Private Cloud business unit, effective January 23, 2023. Lillie's appointment completes the company's realignment as it begins executing its two-business unit operating model. Late last year, Rackspace tapped D K Sinha to lead its Public Cloud business unit.



"I am thrilled to welcome Brian to Rackspace Technology," said Amar Maletira, CEO of Rackspace Technology. "Brian's thirty years of vast technology experience and proven track record coupled with his strategic thinking and execution focus will be winning elements as we execute our growth strategy."

Maletira added, "Rackspace is uniquely positioned to win in the private cloud market. We have a well-known brand with deep experience in private cloud, a global data center footprint, cutting-edge technology and IP, and strong partnerships with key technology players. With our realignment complete, we have two exceptional, customer-first leaders at the helm of our public cloud and private cloud businesses. We begin the year focused on accelerating growth in both segments, as we execute our strategy to be the leading pure play multicloud solutions company."

Lillie joins Rackspace Technology from Zayo Group, where he was Chief Product and Technology Officer. He created and was responsible for executing the company's product, network, and software technology strategy and roadmap. Before this role, Lillie served over ten years in several C-level roles at Equinix, including Chief Information Officer, Chief Customer Officer, and with his last position being Chief Product Officer.

Lillie previously held several leadership positions in sales, operations, and IT before joining Equinix. He was Vice President of Global Sales Operations at VeriSign, where he was responsible for the strategy and execution of global sales support. Before that, he worked at SGI as Senior Director of Enterprise Applications. Lillie also spent eight years in the United States Air Force, primarily in space operations, including automating satellite command and control functions.

Lillie presently serves on the Board of Directors for Lumentum and Storj Labs.

"I am thrilled to be joining Rackspace and working alongside Amar and the executive leadership team to enhance the company's private cloud strategy and further develop their innovative multicloud product and solutions roadmap to drive growth," said Lillie. "Rackspace Technology's customer first, cloud first approach, combined with an exceptionally dedicated and talented team of Rackers, make it a powerful force for unlocking the company's growth potential."

Lillie obtained a Master of Science in Management from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, a Master of Science in Telecommunications from Golden Gate University, and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Montana State University-Bozeman.

