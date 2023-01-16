Transformer Testing Equipment Market will worth USD 31.0 billion by 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Transformer Testing Equipment market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Transformer Testing Equipment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as Product, Application, and Regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Transformer Testing Equipment market are Megger, Doble Engineering Company, DV Power, SMC int, Eltel Industries, Kolektor ETRA, VASAVI ELECTRONICS, Hubbell among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Transformer Testing Equipment market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The global demand for power and distribution transformers is rising as a result of an increase in the rate of electrification and regional economic growth. Investments in power transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure and grid assets, including transformers, will expand in tandem with continuous increases in the use of renewable energy. In addition, as industrialization and urbanisation continue to advance, there is an increasing need for transformers, which is expected to drive the expansion of the transformer testing equipment market. The product's low market penetration is a result of the high production costs, which many end customers throughout the world cannot pay. Transformer testing equipment is more costly than other electrical testing equipment. Because these devices are costly and certain developing countries receive inadequate reimbursement, this issue is anticipated to limit the market growth for transformer testing equipment. This factor affects the demand for equipment, which limits the growth of the global market. Equipment is more expensive because of the time and money invested in its creation. Transformer manufacturers must continue to be innovative in order to deliver a consistent stream of innovative growth opportunities that will drive future success in light of the rising use of renewable energy. They must also spend in R&D and develop new business strategies. By doing this, it is able to develop sustainable solutions, increase its market share, and keep up with developments in the new energy industry and its products. In the power transformer sector, digitally equipped transformers are also required; smart or intelligent transformers provide producers a competitive edge.

Scope of Transformer Testing Equipment Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Megger, Doble Engineering Company, DV Power, SMC int, Eltel Industries, Kolektor ETRA, VASAVI ELECTRONICS, Hubbell among other among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Complete transformer test system is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment includes Complete transformer test system, Transformer insulation testing, Transformer resistance testing, Turns ratio testing, Current transformer testing, High Power transformer test system, and Others. Complete transformer test system is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. Equipment for Complete transformer test systems is in higher demand. Because they guarantee that all of the windings are linked in the same direction and not in the opposite one, which may result in a short circuit, these procedures are highly sought after for transformer testing. The Complete transformer test system may also be used to validate insulation resistance and examine the integrity of the winding insulation since lower leakage currents result in better performance, safety, and insulation as well as more insulation.

Transmission & Distribution stations is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is Power generation stations, Transmission & Distribution stations, Steel plants, Refineries, Railways, and Others. Transmission & Distribution stations is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. End users, such as manufacturing firms, IT and telecom centres, consumers, and others, have an increasing requirement for dependable energy and electricity, necessitating the transmission and distribution of power from the point of source to the end user. Transformer Testing Equipment is essential to the ongoing operation of the business.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Transformer Testing Equipment market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share.The growing need for energy in China and India is driving the market for transformer testing equipment to grow. The increased demand for power, advances in the urbanisation of remote and rural areas, and the growing population are all projected to drive growth in the market for transformer testing equipment.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Transformer Testing Equipment market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.12 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030. Other principal service types are currently in high demand across several industries, as transformer testing is essential for confirming a transformer's performance and specifications. To keep an electrical device functioning properly, regular maintenance and testing are essential. Transformer Testing Equipment is therefore in high demand across Germany.

China

China's Transformer Testing Equipment market size was valued at USD 4.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.57 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by factors like an increasing population, an increase in steel plants that eventually need Transformer Testing Equipment and rising living standards that have forced electricity transmission and distribution businesses to expand the network circuit in China to meet every consumer's demand.

India

India's Transformer Testing Equipment market size was valued at USD 5.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030. The electrification of railway lines in India's rural and urban areas is advancing swiftly since more transformers need to be constructed. This is a significant driver of the market growth for transformer testing equipment.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of the Transformer Testing Equipment market is mainly driven by the need for transformers is rising as a result of growing industrialization and urbanization.

