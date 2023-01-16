Giga Metals Joins Minister Wilkinson's Trade Mission to Japan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V – GIGA) announced today that Giga Metals will join Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, on the upcoming trade mission to Japan on January 16 – 19, 2023.



Giga Metals President Martin Vydra will join Natural Resources Canada's delegation and the Minister in meetings with Japanese officials, companies, and organizations. Giga Metals has been invited to participate in a Canada-Japan Networking Reception organized in cooperation with the Embassy of Canada in Japan and Invest in Canada and in a Critical Minerals Roundtable.

"Giga Metals is honoured to be invited on Minister Wilkinson's mission to Tokyo," said Mr. Vydra. "We already have strong ties with Japan thanks to our strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation, and we are looking forward to meeting more potential partners in Japan and introducing them to the Turnagain nickel/cobalt project."

This mission aims to deepen bilateral cooperation in the areas of climate leadership, clean energy, and natural resources. Significant opportunities exist in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly with Japan, to expand trade and investments ties with Canada to support energy security and transition imperatives.



About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Giga Metals has formed a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation and plans to complete a Prefeasibility Study in Q2 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"



MARK JARVIS, CEO

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

Contact Information

Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300

Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com

Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 203 – 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8