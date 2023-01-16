Dermatology Lasers Market will worth USD 2.8 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the dermatology lasers market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the dermatology lasers market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global dermatology lasers market Alma Laser, MIRACLE Laser, Cynosure, Lumenis, Peninsula, Shenzhen GSD, Syneron, Fotona, Sincoheren among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide dermatology lasers market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

With laser dermatology, skin conditions and cosmetic problems are precisely targeted and treated with specialized lasers. There are a variety of beauty and dermatology laser treatments available, the rising spending potential of the population, the increasing popularity of cosmetic surgery, and the presence of leading dermatology laser machine providers that are predicted to shape the dermatology laser industry. In addition, the widespread prevalence of skin cancer is likely to influence laser treatment adoption, leading to an increase in dermatology laser sales. The prevalence of skin-related diseases is rising, and medical device research and development skills are being increased along with advanced healthcare technologies being adopted. There are two major factors attributable to the growth of the dermatology lasers market: the increasing geriatric population and the increasing expenditures for healthcare infrastructure development in developing economies. The market is witnessing immense growth due to the rising demand in the beauty and personal care sector but on the other hand, there are some factors which are negatively impacting the growth of the market. Factors which are affecting the market growth are the high cost associated with laser treatment, discolouration of skin in some cases, risk of skin infection, and the heat emitted from the laser can permanently damage the retina of the eye.

Scope of Dermatology Lasers Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Alma Laser, MIRACLE Laser, Cynosure, Lumenis, Peninsula, Shenzhen GSD, Syneron, Fotona, Sincoheren among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The gas laser machine is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is a gem laser machine, gas laser machine, and semiconductor laser machine. The gas laser machine segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There are several benefits to using a gas laser machine in dermatology, including its effectiveness and popularity. A non-invasive method of treating skin issues like warts, scars, stretch marks, and wrinkles is using infrared light, which is resulting in an increase in market share.

Beauty is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is beauty and skin diseases. The beauty segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It can be attributed to the widespread acceptance of cosmetic procedures, established medical infrastructure, reimbursement policies, the presence of key competitors, and the increased prevalence of skin problems are some of the factors which are boosting the demand for laser treatments in the beauty segment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the dermatology lasers market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. The growing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases, such as eczema & rosacea, along with the adoption of cosmetic procedures, are contributing factors to the regional market's growth. CDC estimates that 80% of the U.S. population suffers from acne vulgaris at some point in their lives, with 20% suffering from severe acne that can leave them permanently scarred.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's dermatology lasers market size was valued at USD 0.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.53 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

With the prevalence of psoriasis in the area, the demand for dermatology laser products increases along with the need for the products boosts the growth of the market in the country.

China

China's dermatology lasers market size was valued at USD 0.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.45 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.

China's dermatology lasers market is the fastest growing market. In addition to the high acceptance of new aesthetic procedures, well-established medical infrastructure, reimbursement policies, and the growing prevalence of skin problems, are contributing to the growth of this market.

India

India's dermatology lasers market size was valued at USD 0.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.

In addition, increasing awareness of available treatment options and the availability of qualified practitioners in the country are boosting market growth. Moreover, growing medical tourism in the country is adding more value to the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increased demand for laser treatment in the beauty and personal care sector, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

