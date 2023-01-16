ñol

Allied Announces January 2023 Distribution

by Globe Newswire
January 16, 2023 10:00 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT ("Allied") AP announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.15 per unit for the month of January 2023, representing $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on February 15, 2023, to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2023.

About Allied

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael R. Emory, President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com


