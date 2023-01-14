Organic Milk Products Market will value USD 31.7 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the organic milk products market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the organic milk products market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, distribution channel and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global organic milk products market are Groupe Danone, Clover Stornetta Farms, Inc., Organic Milk Suppliers Cooperative (OMSCo), Organic Valley, Arla Foods Amba, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, and Shamrock Foods Company, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide organic milk products market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Organic Milk Market growth is primarily driven by the growing demand for organic food products and by an increasing number of unhealthy consumers suffering from diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular illnesses, obesity, and others. In recent years, consumers have become increasingly health conscious regarding the consumption of regular milk, leading them to shift to organic dairy farming. Organic dairy farming has an advantage over conventional dairy farming in terms of nutritional content. Furthermore, numerous health benefits, economic growth, and increasing disposable incomes have all contributed to the adoption of organic alternatives. Increasing consumer demand for organic food products is causing manufacturers to flavour their offerings with chocolate, strawberry, blackberry, and other flavours, resulting in a better taste and various health benefits. As consumers demand organic foods, manufacturers are adding flavours such as chocolate, strawberry, blackberry, and others. There are some factors which are hampering the market growth such as the high cost of production and the high cost of organic products. The process of processing organic milk is more expensive than conventional milk because organic farming practices incur additional costs. Additionally, organic dairy cows incur additional costs, which increase the price of organic milk, thus affecting the sales and production of organic whole milk powder.

Scope of Organic Milk Products Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Groupe Danone, Clover Stornetta Farms, Inc., Organic Milk Suppliers Cooperative (OMSCo), Organic Valley, Arla Foods Amba, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, and Shamrock Foods Company, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Organic full-fat milk is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is organic full-fat milk, standard organic milk, low-fat organic milk, and others. The organic full-fat milk segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The omega-3 fatty acids in organic milk are more concentrated and the cows are treated less aggressively with antibiotics and pesticides. The ratio of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids has been shown to significantly improve cardiovascular and intestinal health when lower from conventional to organic milk. Organic milk contains 62% more omega-3 fats than conventional milk.

Supermarkets are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment is supermarkets, online stores, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The supermarket segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. To meet consumer demand for organic milk products, Asda, one of the largest food retailers in the U.K., introduced "free range dairy milk" from Dairy Farmers in February 2017. The presence of various brands in supermarkets makes it easy for consumers to choose the product as per their requirements.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the organic milk products market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. During the forecasted period, the organic milk products market is expected to grow greatly in North America, attributed primarily to the high consumption of organic food in these regions and to the fact that prominent organic milk powder manufacturers are present, which boosts the market growth.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's organic milk products market size was valued at USD 0.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.23 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2030.

As consumers move away from synthetic and artificial foods, the region's organic milk business has benefited from the rise in the popularity of organic foods.

China

China's organic milk products market size was valued at USD 0.34 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.45 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030.

As a result of increasing consumer awareness about the extensive use of pesticides, fertilizers and bovine growth hormone (BGH), a majority of consumers are moving towards healthier and organic dairy products, which is boosting the organic dairy market in China.

India

India's organic milk products market size was valued at USD 0.29 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Dairy development programs like the Indian government's National Action Plan and Akshayakalpa, as well as tech start-ups joining the conventional dairy industry, are likely to benefit the market.

Covid-19 Impact

