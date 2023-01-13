ñol

FinWise Bancorp to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

by Globe Newswire
January 13, 2023 4:15 PM | 1 min read

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp FINW ("FinWise" or the "Company"), the parent company of FinWise Bank, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and host a call after the market close on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

A webcast will be available on the Company's website at FinWise Earnings Call Live Webcast.

The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:30 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at Investor Relations | FinWise Bancorp (gcs-web.com) for six months following the call.  

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bank is a Utah state-chartered bank and a wholly-owned subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise leverages strategic relationships with third-party loan origination platforms, proprietary loan analytics technology, and a seasoned management team to efficiently deliver innovative lending solutions to small businesses and individuals. FinWise also currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. For more information on FinWise Bank, visit www.finwise.bank.  

Contacts:
investors@finwisebank.com
media@finwisebank.com


