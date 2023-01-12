Silvergate Capital Corporation: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; January 13, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Silvergate Capital Corporation ("Silvergate") SI investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Silvergate Capital Corporation SI between November 9, 2021 and January 5, 2023, both dates inclusive.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose negative information about the company's operations and prospects. They did not reveal that the company's platform had inadequate measures to prevent money laundering, that customers had laundered over $425 million, and that the company was likely to face regulatory issues and damages, which made their positive statements about the company unfounded.

