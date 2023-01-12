New to The Street's Episode #425 Features Five Corporate Interviews, Broadcast on Bloomberg TV as a Sponsored Program, Tonight, Thursday, January 12, 2022, at 9:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces the broadcasting of its business show on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program tonight, January 12, 2023, at 9:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's 425th TV episode line-up, features the following five (5) Corporate interviews:

1). Science Lab Data - Ganymede's interview with Nathan Clark, CEO/ Co-Founder.

2). Cybersecurity - Zerify, Inc's. ZRFY ($ZRFY) interviews Mark Kay, CEO, and George Waller, Executive Vice-President.

3). Private Equity - Frank Song's , Private Equity Investor, interview with David T. Fagan, Top Talent Agency , President.

4). Neuroacoustic Software - Nucalm's® interviews with Jim Poole, President/CEO and David T. Fagan, Top Talent Agency , President.

5). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s SWISF SKUR GDT interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Episode #425

Airing tonight from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Nathan Clark, CEO/Co-Founder at Ganymede talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Ganymede is a whole-lab automation and data integration platform that simplifies analytical data gathering. Life science labs and other scientific R&D facilities have no central facilitation mechanism for sharing lab results and other data points. Ganymede has made it easy for scientists to share and compare data generation on projects, drug development, and other biological outcomes. Because of the complexity of data generation in life sciences, scientific personnel still use paper lab reports to communicate results. Individual lab centers' computers have data locked within hard drives and servers, which are not uniformly compatible with other end-users and other lab equipment. Nathan explains to viewers that Ganymede is unique because they have become the first successful platform to aggregate life science data . With a standardized online application, scientists can easily load lab results and data, which can be transmitted, reviewed, and collaborated promptly. Now, Ganymede offers a solution where lab data can reduce cost, increase information sharing, and speed-up results. With lab equipment automation on data results, scientists can spend more time on analytics and less time on data management and migrations. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Ganymede - https://www.ganymede.bio/ .

Tonight, Mark Kay, CEO, and George Waller, Executive Vice-President of Zerify, Inc. ZRFY ($ZRFY), join New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio to talk about the Company. Zerify, Inc. is a cybersecurity solutions provider with products to protect against cyber theft and cybersecurity breaches for individuals, businesses, and governmental agencies . George talks about the Company's press releases introducing new clients in the music, aerospace, and health/wellness industries, each with their unique business model and a must-needed solution for cybersecurity threats. Governmental mandates require its aerospace and health/wellness clients to have compliant cybersecurity platforms to meet or exceed governmental requirements. The music recording label client is using Zerify "Zero-Trust" product to enhance the content offering to its 1/2 million fan base and secure themselves from being hacked to steal data. Mark informs viewers that ZRFY expects 2023 to be a great year for business operations, anticipating closing more large and small clients. The Company has a "Regulation A" filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and management is actively looking for more investors. And on January 20, 2023, Zerify, Inc. will stream a virtual shareholder meeting using the "Zero-Trust" video conferencing platform. Throughout 2023, viewers will hear more from Zerify and its operational status. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Zerify, Inc. - https://www.zerify.com/ .

On tonight's show, from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Co-hosts, David T. Fagan, President at Top Talent Agency , and Jane King, New to The Street, talk with Frank Song, Private Equity Investor . With a successful story from homelessness to an eight-figure net worth, Frank passionately tells his life story. Forbes Magazine published an article: "From Walmart to Wall Street: Frank Song's Eight-Figure Business Journey" (Published: April 15, 2021) which foretold his struggles, ambitions, and success. A book about Frank's career and life story is forthcoming, and perhaps a movie in the future. When you have absolutely nothing, Frank explains to his positivity to viewers that when you have no fear in failing, you have nothing else but to go upwardly. Yes, David tells viewers that his story is somewhat like another successful Wall Street professional's story, Chris Gardner, who too was homeless and impoverished. The movie, "The Pursuit of Happyness," based on Gardner's book, inspired Frank on his journey to success. Frank's investment successes are a focus on fundamentals with a traditional mindset, looking at investment ideas that make sense to him. Frank wants to help as many people as possible overcome their limitations; if he can, they can. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Frank Song's website - https://franksong.com/ .

Tonight, on New to The Street, TV Jane King and David T. Fagan, President, Top Talent Agency co-host an interview with Jim Poole, President/CEO at Nucalm® . Jim talks about the Company's patented, clinically-proven neuroscience technology that addresses brain circuitry. The neuroacoustic software technology platforms reduce stress, improve sleep, and increase performance. Jim explains the science behind Nucalm, and how Dr. Blake Holloway discovered and developed the neuroacoustical sound wave technology after many years of research. Using alpha and theta transmissions, played through music on a headset, end-users enjoy improvements in sleep and reduce stress. Until now, the cost was too high for most to enjoy the platforms. The Company worked diligently to change its FDA designation from a medical device to a consumer product, a successful change that now makes the application available to many. From 2009 to 2015, the Company had about 9,000 clients. But now, with the new designation, the Company has over 91,000 clients and growing. Military personnel, sports stars, doctors, and others enjoy the Nuclam, which is simple and affordable . For a non-drug related solution to stress, sleep, and other performance issues, clinical studies prove Nucalm works to change the brain waves frequencies for positive outcomes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Nucalm® - https://nucalm.com/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai's, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . SWISF SKUR GDT, on tonight's show, has a video conference interview with TV Host Jane King to talk about Company's secure and private e-communication platforms. Jane talks about the recent spike in email phishing campaigns, and Alain states that these email attacks are not going away anytime soon. The phishing attacks are up about 61% in 2022 and expect these attacks to continue upwardly. A harmful email is sent to a recipient using a hacked email account or an email that looks similar, the recipient opens the email, and malware and other virus are now on the computer system. Recently, 500 million hacked WhatsApp users' information looks to be available for sale on the "Dark Web." There is no change, the Big Tech open platforms are vulnerable, and data become sold, resold, and hacked. Using Sekur's subscription-based solutions can ensure individuals, businesses, and governmental agencies that e-communications transmission remain private and secure. SekurMail/SekurMessenger with SekurSend/SekurReply and "Chat-by-Invite " features available on iOS and Android can give end-users a secure, encrypted communication platform with self-destruct timers. Sekur.com offers a one-week free trial ; if an end-user would like to subscribe, rates are very reasonable. Alain offers PROMO CODE: SEKUR25, which gives 25% off monthly and yearly subscription rates. End-users who choose a 1-year subscription get an additional two months free. Sekur uses no 3rd party technology providers, never asks for phone numbers, does no data mining, never sells data, and controls/owns its servers in Switzerland , a country with the strictest privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , and http://www.Sekur.com .

About Ganymede :

Ganymede is the only whole-lab automation and data integration platform. Connect any lab instrument with any app or pipeline in one simple low-code platform; no Human is needed. Ganymede saves data, analyzes it, and pushes it to apps. Raw data is saved in the cloud, and analysis is automated, with traceability. Data can then go into ELNs/LMS, Excel, analysis apps, and other informational pipelines. Ganymede offers a declarative library of high-level automation tools and bioinformatic functions. Whether you're an engineer or scientist, Ganymede automatically generates a UI for mapping data that serves integrations as tables - https://www.ganymede.bio/ .

About Zerify, Inc. ZRFY ($ZRFY):

Zerify, Inc. ZRFY ($ ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The Company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies through powerful multi-factor "out-of-band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones, and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections - https://www.zerify.com/ .

About Frank Song, Private Equity Investor :

Frank Song is currently managing $100 million in committed capital to pursue buyouts of, partnerships with, and/or building highly profitable businesses in unsexy markets. Frank increases enterprise value by implementing a significant, sustainable competitive advantage in businesses. Frank looks to increase operating sophistication, pursuing strategic acquisitions or partnerships to create a national oligopoly or local/regional monopoly dynamic, implementing technology advantages, and improving performance marketing returns. Additionally, Frank currently works as a confidential advisor to businesses with at least $10 million in revenue and advises politicians in implementing an art of war campaign in their markets or campaigns to defeat competitors who are larger or better resourced. Previously, Frank worked at Accel-KKR, one of the top private equity funds (based on returns), where he helped manage the $4.0 billion fund by completing buyouts and growth equity investments for $100 million – $1 billion technology companies - https://franksong.com/ .

About Nucalms®:

NuCalm® is the world's only patented neuroscience technology with clinical results to resolve stress – without drugs. NuCalm induces parasympathetic nervous system dominance and suspends the body in a state of restoration and recovery. It consists of a simple-to-use three-part system, NuCalm biosignal processing disc, NuCalm's patented neuroacoustic software and NuCalm eye mask. NuCalm has been a leader in health technology by providing access to an all-natural, safe, reliable, and easy to use platform that allows users to change their mental state on demand, from the deepest moments of sleep to the highest feelings of focused intensity. The NuCalm neuroacoustic software presents varying frequencies, embedded within instrumental music and soundscapes, in a nonlinear and binaural fashion to the brain to create auditory evoked potentials in the alpha (~8-12Hz) or theta (~4-8Hz) brain wave range and sustain them over a long period. NuCalm's patented software oscillates brain wave function between deep relaxation and recovery and guides the brain to alpha and theta zones, the point of deep relaxation and recovery - https://nucalm.com/ .

About Top Talent Agency :

Top Talent Agency is a talent management and representation organization specializing in a complete publishing approach that includes publicity to maximize overall business profits as opposed to "just" focusing on the sale of books. That's why at Top Talent Agency (or Top Talent Publishing), they say, "The question isn't how does an author sell 100,000 books, but rather, how does an author make $100,000 with a book?" Top Talent Agency goal is to maximize the return on investment. Focusing only on book sales is shortsighted and ignores priceless opportunities for exposure and other revenue streams. The Top Talent Publishing deliverables far exceed typical printers and traditional publishers - https://toptagency.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT:

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , and approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

