Biz2Credit to Host Online Town Hall with U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper on "Small Business, Inflation, and the Economy in 2023"

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its first online Town Hall of 2023, Biz2Credit will host U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO) on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. (EST) to discuss the state of the small business economy entering 2023 and the actions that Congress is contemplating to support business owners.



Congress has taken a proactive approach to providing relief for business owners affected by COVID-19 and the recent economic challenges. Senator Hickenlooper is among the key policymakers who has championed efforts of the Federal government to support small business owners as the current economic environment continues to evolve.

The virtual forum will explore topics including:

Initiatives the Federal government is considering to support small businesses.

Biz2Credit's review of business financing options in 2023 amid rising inflation and interest rates.

The latest insights about the economy from the upcoming Biz2Credit Small Business Inflation Study.

Q&A with small business owners posing questions to Sen. Hickenlooper.

"Our first virtual town hall of the year will give business owners a chance to hear from Senator John Hickenlooper about how the Federal government and private industry are collaborating to support business owners through the current inflationary economy," said Biz2Credit CEO Rohit Arora, one of America's leading experts on small business finance, who will moderate the online discussion.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D, CO) entered public service because he knew he could listen to the diverse array of Colorado voices and get things done. He took an unconventional path to public office. After starting out as a geologist, he opened the first brewpub in Colorado. As a small business owner, he gained a deep understanding of the local community and the value of collaboration. Eventually, he became Mayor of Denver and initiated the most significant police reforms in the city's history and opened one of the first offices of sustainability in the country.

John Hickenlooper later served as Governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. During that time, he expanded health care to half a million Coloradans, established climate pollution limits that served as a national model, and enacted commonsense gun safety measures. He also oversaw the creation of the first regulatory framework in the U.S. for the legalization of recreational marijuana. As a U.S. Senator, he is committed to bringing people together to solve the country's toughest problems. He is a member of several Senate committees, including the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

The Senator will discuss the success of government initiatives to support business owners and respond to questions from constituents and small business owners. To register for this online town hall, click here.

