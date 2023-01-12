Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Announce Keynote Speakers for 2023 Conference and Expo

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today announced keynote speakers for the conference and expo to be held February 14-16 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA.



"Now just one month away from coming together to explore the latest advancements in solar, storage, and EV charging infrastructure, we're thrilled to welcome four inspiring industry leaders who share our passion for a future fueled by renewable energy," said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "With four keynote addresses and one conference-only keynote luncheon, we're delighted to offer #isnaesna23 attendees multiple opportunities to gain forward-looking insights. "

The following keynote addresses—open to all pass holders on February 15 and 16—will feature insights from these renowned industry leaders:

Audrey Lee (Senior Director of Energy Strategy, Microsoft) will present Corporate Climate Leadership: Getting to Carbon-negative by 2030.

(Senior Director of Energy Strategy, Microsoft) will present Corporate Climate Leadership: Getting to Carbon-negative by 2030. Krishna Vanka (Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Fluence) will present Digital's Role in Transforming Solar and Storage.

(Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Fluence) will present Digital's Role in Transforming Solar and Storage. Marty Adams (General Manager and Chief Engineer, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power), will present The Race To Zero: Leading the Charge on a Zero-Carbon Grid.

(General Manager and Chief Engineer, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power), will present The Race To Zero: Leading the Charge on a Zero-Carbon Grid. Shalanda Baker (Director of the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, U.S. Department of Energy) will present Innovation on the Front Line: Solar and Storage Leadership on Community Engagement.

Additionally, on February 15, conference attendees can attend How Solar and Storage Lead the Way to Tackling Climate Change, an engaging discussion between Strategen Founder and CEO Janice Lin and Aurora Solar GM Paul Grana.

---

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S.-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the combined event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience – which includes the popular Solar Games installer competition.

Join 6,000+ energy leaders and 300+ exhibitors on February 14-16, 2023, in Long Beach, CA, to help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation.

Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business.

For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com .

