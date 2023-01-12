Vor Bio to Present at B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Oncology Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma VOR, a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate virtually in B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Oncology Conference.



B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Oncology Conference – Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.vorbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available following the conference.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors

Sarah Spencer

+1 857-242-6076

sspencer@vorbio.com