Odyssey Transfer Launches US-based Transfer Agent, Leveraging Canadian Brand and Expertise and Disrupting a Consolidated US Market

Odyssey Transfer to disrupt the national transfer agent space, which has only a handful of full-service competitors.



ST. PAUL, Minn. and DENVER, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Transfer US Inc. ("Odyssey Transfer") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the SEC to commence operations as a US transfer agent. Odyssey Transfer's US team is led by an experienced group of industry experts, including Todd May, former CEO of Equiniti Trust Company, who will serve as Chair of Odyssey Transfer's Board of Directors.

"The US market is ripe for a competitor that prioritizes exceptional client service, has the industry expertise to be a valued partner to our clients, and is committed to innovation and execution," said Becky Paulson, President, Odyssey Transfer. "We're excited to be able to leverage the strength of Odyssey's Canadian brand and success as an existing company with over 1,000 clients, including hundreds of US based clients and hundreds of thousands of US shareholders. We'll be able to capitalize on existing infrastructure as we formally enter the US market, which our US-based team knows very well."

Odyssey's management team will be led by the following executives:

Becky Paulson, President

Andrea Severson, Vice President, Operations

Chris Ward, Vice President, Corporate Development

Caitlyn Van Valin, Vice President, Sales

Angela Ponte, Vice President, Risk and Compliance



Odyssey Transfer will provide a full-suite of transfer agent and corporate actions services to private and public issuers across the United States from its headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"The US transfer agent industry has experienced significant disruption over the past few years - primarily driven by market consolidation. Odyssey Transfer is well prepared to handle the complex regulatory, compliance and operational requirements of a transfer agent and the team is passionate about service delivery and building long-term partnerships. I'm impressed with the team we've brought together and looking forward to making a name for ourselves across the US," said Todd May, Board Chair of Odyssey Transfer.

About Odyssey Transfer

Odyssey Transfer is a transfer agent with offices in St. Paul, Minnesota, and co-agents in Canada (Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto), London (UK), Hong Kong and Australia.

Odyssey Transfer US Inc.

Becky Paulson, President| E: bpaulson@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-651-392-1654

Chris Ward, VP, Corporate Development | E: cward@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-651-428-1486

Caitlyn Van Valin, VP, Sales | E: cvanvalin@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-303-506-8213