Northern Technologies International Corporation Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Technologies International Corporation NTIC, a leading developer of corrosion inhibiting products and services, as well as bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.



First quarter fiscal 2023 financial and operating highlights include (with growth rates on a fiscal quarter year-over-year basis):

Consolidated net sales increased 9.7% to a first quarter record of $19,953,000

ZERUST ® net sales increased 6.6% to $15,370,000

net sales increased 6.6% to $15,370,000

Oil & Gas net sales increased 66.9% to $1,622,000

Natur-Tec ® product net sales increased 21.6% to $4,583,000

product net sales increased 21.6% to $4,583,000 Joint venture operating income decreased 10.0% to $2,371,000

Net income attributable to NTIC decreased to $502,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $4,494,000, or $0.46 per diluted share; non-GAAP adjusted net income, excluding the gain on the acquisition of the remaining ownership interest ZERUST ® India and other adjustments as set forth in the reconciliation below, was $608,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $781,000, or $0.08 per diluted share

Consolidated balance sheet as of November 30, 2022 was strong, with net cash and cash equivalents of $6,072,000

"Demand continues to be stable from new and existing customers in North America for our ZERUST® Industrial products and services, while strengthening for our Natur-Tec and ZERUST® Oil & Gas products both in the U.S. and abroad. As the world continues to reopen from COVID-19, we are building new customer relationships and enjoying strong global demand for our leading compostable plastic solutions. Additionally, the expanding adoption of our solutions within the oil and gas industry is supporting larger opportunities for our ZERUST® Oil & Gas products and technologies. Despite a more challenging operating environment across several of our ZERUST® Industrial joint ventures, we expect to achieve record Natur-Tec and Zerust Oil & Gas sales in fiscal 2023," said G. Patrick Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of NTIC.

"We continue to focus on controlling operating expenses, enhancing gross margins and, thereby, improving overall profitability. Consequently, we expect our annualized profitability to improve for fiscal 2023 compared to fiscal 2022," concluded Mr. Lynch.

NTIC's consolidated net sales increased 9.7% to $19,953,000 during the three months ended November 30, 2022, compared to $18,193,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2021. The year-over-year increase in consolidated net sales was primarily due to sales growth within the Company's ZERUST® Industrial, ZERUST® Oil & Gas, and Natur-Tec product categories, as a result of higher global demand, as well as targeted price increases on certain products.

The following tables set forth NTIC's net sales by product category for the three months ended November 30, 2022 and November 30, 2021, by segment:

Three Months Ended November 30,

2022

% of Net

Sales

November 30,

2021 % of Net

Sales

%

Change

ZERUST®industrial net sales $ 13,114,638 65.7 % $ 12,611,530 69.3 % 4.0 % ZERUST®joint venture net sales 633,466 3.2 % 840,439 4.6 % -24.6 % ZERUST®Oil & Gas net sales 1,621,897 8.1 % 971,816 5.3 % 66.9 % Total ZERUST®net sales $ 15,370,001 77.0 % $ 14,423,785 79.3 % 6.6 % Total Natur-Tec®net sales 4,582,765 23.0 % 3,769,628 20.7 % 21.6 % Total net sales $ 19,952,766 100.0 % $ 18,193,413 100.0 % 9.7 %

NTIC's joint venture operating income decreased 10.0% to $2,371,000 during the three months ended November 30, 2022, compared to joint venture operating income of $2,634,000 during the three months ended November 30, 2021. This decrease was attributable to a corresponding reduction in total net sales of the joint ventures as fees for services provided to joint ventures are primarily a function of the net sales of NTIC's joint ventures, which decreased 8.5% to $24,730,000 during the three months ended November 30, 2022, compared to $27,023,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2021.

Operating expenses, as a percent of net sales, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were 39.6%, compared to 38.9% for the same period last fiscal year. This slight decline in operating leverage was due to increased personnel expenses and expenses incurred during the current fiscal year period in connection with the startup of a new indirect, majority owned subsidiary, formed to assume control in Taiwan after our long-standing joint venture partner there passed away unexpectedly during the height of the pandemic last year. On a dollar basis, first quarter fiscal 2023 operating expenses were $7,895,000, compared to $7,070,000 for the same period last fiscal year.

The Company reported net income attributable to NTIC for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 of $502,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4,494,000, or $0.46 per diluted share for the same period last fiscal year. NTIC's non-GAAP adjusted net income, excluding a gain of $3,952,000 relating to the acquisition of the remaining ownership interest of ZERUST® India and other adjustments as set forth in the GAAP reconciliation at the end of this release, was $608,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $781,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the same quarter last fiscal year.

NTIC's consolidated balance sheet remains strong, with working capital of $25,409,000 as of November 30, 2022, including $6,066,000 in cash and cash equivalents, $6,000 in available for sale securities, and outstanding revolving line of credit balance of $5,450,000, compared to $23,169,000 of working capital as of August 31, 2022, including $5,334,000 in cash and cash equivalents and $6,000 in available for sale securities, and an outstanding revolving line of credit balance of $5,900,000.

As of November 30, 2022, the Company had $20,332,000 of investments in joint ventures, of which $9,740,000, or 47.9%, is cash, with the remaining balance mostly made up of other working capital.

Conference Call and Webcast

NTIC will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to review its results of operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and its outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be available to interested parties through a webcast. To join the live call and ask a question, a participant must register using the URL below.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI33126f31ee8043bab7975d58c6a13bff

Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the call.

The audio-only webcast can be accessed at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/27wsadqy. A link to the webcast is also available on the Investor Relations section of NTIC's webpage. Participants are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately one year on the Investor Relations section of NTIC's webpage.

About Northern Technologies International Corporation

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary, environmentally beneficial products and services in over 60 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC's primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under the ZERUST® brand. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST® rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets for almost 50 years and more recently has also expanded into the oil and gas industry. NTIC offers worldwide on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. NTIC's technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC's products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. NTIC also markets and sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec® brand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include NTIC's belief that positive market momentum will continue to be favorable in fiscal 2023 resulting in NTIC's expectation to achieve record Natur-Tec and ZERUST® Oil & Gas sales and that annual profitability will improve in fiscal 2023 as NTIC continues to focus on rebuilding its margins, and other statements that can be identified by words such as "believes," "continues," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "potential," "outlook," "will," "may," "would," "should," "guidance" or words of similar meaning, and the use of future dates. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of NTIC's management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Such potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, in no particular order: the health of the U.S. and worldwide economies, including in particular the U.S. automotive industry; the effect of economic uncertainty and trade disputes; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on NTIC's business and operating results; the effect of inflation, an economic slowdown and possible recession and political unrest, including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the effects of supply chain and shipping issues on NTIC's business and operating results; NTIC's dependence on its joint ventures, including in particular in Germany, its relationships with its joint venture partners and the success of its joint ventures, including fees and dividend distributions that NTIC receives from them; risks associated with NTIC's international operations, including its NTIC China operations, its acquisition of the remaining 50% ownership interest in ZERUST® India, NTIC's exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and tariffs; the level of growth in NTIC's markets; NTIC's investments in research and development efforts; acceptance of existing and new products; timing of NTIC's receipt of purchase orders under supply contracts; variability in sales to customers in the oil and gas industry and the effect on NTIC's quarterly financial results; increased competition; the costs and effects of complying with changes in tax, fiscal, government and other regulatory policies, and rules relating to environmental, health and safety matters; pending and potential litigation; and NTIC's reliance on its intellectual property rights and the absence of infringement of the intellectual property rights of others. More detailed information on these and additional factors which could affect NTIC's operating and financial results is described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 and subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed shortly with the SEC. NTIC urges all interested parties to read these reports to gain a better understanding of the many business and other risks that the Company faces. Additionally, NTIC undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income attributable to NTIC and adjusted net income attributable to NTIC per diluted share. The reasons for the use of these measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these measures are included below following the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for NTIC's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2022 (UNAUDITED) AND

AUGUST 31, 2022 (AUDITED)

November 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,066,321 $ 5,333,890 Available for sale securities 5,590 5,590 Receivables: Trade, excluding joint ventures, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $439,000 as of November 30, 2022 and August 31, 2022 14,398,185 14,136,930 Trade, joint ventures 593,601 697,861 Fees for services provided to joint ventures 1,123,478 1,765,117 Income taxes 226,731 — Inventories 15,236,496 16,341,729 Prepaid expenses 2,241,664 1,953,764 Total current assets 39,892,066 40,234,881 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 12,145,152 12,170,493 OTHER ASSETS: Investments in joint ventures 20,331,746 21,814,754 Intangible asset, net 6,530,512 6,633,878 Goodwill 4,782,376 4,782,376 Operating lease right of use asset 440,921 557,571 Total other assets 32,085,555 33,788,579 Total assets $ 84,122,773 $ 86,193,953 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 6,032,918 $ 7,796,494 Line of credit 5,450,000 5,900,000 Income taxes payable 12,210 30,742 Accrued liabilities: Payroll and related benefits 1,601,033 2,297,543 Other 1,069,489 667,292 Current portion of operating lease 317,496 373,330 Total current liabilities 14,483,146 17,065,401 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred income tax, net 1,643,007 1,700,015 Operating lease, less current portion 123,425 184,241 Total long-term liabilities 1,766,432 1,884,256

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.02 par value per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares as of November 30, 2022 and August 31, 2022; issued and outstanding 9,366,358 and 9,232,483, respectively

187,327 184,650 Additional paid-in capital 20,721,235 19,939,131 Retained earnings 50,563,210 50,716,613 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,305,836 ) (7,245,132 ) Stockholders' equity 64,165,936 63,595,262 Non-controlling interests 3,707,259 3,649,034 Total equity 67,873,195 67,244,296 Total liabilities and equity $ 84,122,773 $ 86,193,953

NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 November 30, 2021 NET SALES: Net sales $ 19,952,766 $ 18,193,413 Cost of goods sold 13,599,642 12,490,483 Gross profit 6,353,124 5,702,930 JOINT VENTURE OPERATIONS: Equity in income from joint ventures 1,189,404 1,374,749 Fees for services provided to joint ventures 1,181,805 1,258,858 Total joint venture operations 2,371,209 2,633,607 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling expenses 3,507,434 3,237,758 General and administrative expenses 3,130,599 2,596,347 Research and development expenses 1,256,724 1,235,821 Total operating expenses 7,894,757 7,069,926 OPERATING INCOME 829,576 1,266,611 REMEASUREMENT GAIN ON ACQUISITION OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE



—



3,951,550 INTEREST INCOME 6,168 10,943 INTEREST EXPENSE (91,331 ) (2,891 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 744,413 5,226,213 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 110,733 504,380 NET INCOME 633,680 4,721,833 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 131,438 228,074 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $ 502,242 $ 4,493,759 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.46 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES ASSUMED OUTSTANDING: Basic 9,317,680 9,199,976 Diluted 9,718,931 9,779,770 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.07 $ 0.07

NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

The accompanying press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income attributable to NTIC and adjusted net income attributable to NTIC per diluted share, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the accompanying release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. NTIC uses non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of performance and believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by factoring out potential differences caused by non-recurring, unusual or infrequent charges not related to NTIC's regular, ongoing business. NTIC also believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors in evaluating the company's operations, period over period. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the release. The non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying release may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

The following is a reconciliation of NTIC's reported net income attributable to NTIC and reported net income attributable to NTIC per diluted common share to adjusted net income attributable to NTIC and adjusted net income attributable to NTIC per diluted common share, in each case, as adjusted to exclude the net one-time gain related to the acquisition of the remaining 50% ownership interest of ZERUST® India and certain other adjustments as described below.

Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021

Net income attributable to NTIC, as reported $ 502,242 $ 4,493,759 Adjustments for adjusted net income: Expenses related to ZERUST®India transaction — 50,000 Gain on purchase of ZERUST®India — (4,612,638 ) Cumulative foreign currency adjustment — 661,088 Amortization expense 105,783 68,000 Tax impact of adjusted items — 121,000 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 608,025 $ 781,209 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 9,755,239 9,779,770 Diluted net income per share, as reported $ 0.05 $ 0.46 Adjustments for adjusted net income, net of tax impact, per diluted share1 0.01 (0.38 ) Non-GAAP diluted adjusted net income per share $ 0.06 $ 0.08 1Includes adjustments related to the items noted above, net of tax

