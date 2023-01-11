Crown Castle Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. CCI ("Crown Castle") plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. eastern time.

A listen only live audio webcast of the conference call, along with any supplemental materials, can be accessed on the Crown Castle website at http://investor.crowncastle.com. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 833-630-1956 (Toll Free) or 412-317-1837 (International) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Crown Castle call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website until end of day, Thursday, January 25, 2024.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

