BJ's Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the Jefferies Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit

by Globe Newswire
January 11, 2023 1:00 PM | 1 min read

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI announced today that Greg Levin, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Tom Houdek, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit on Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 8:00 am (Mountain). Additionally, BJ's management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference, which will be held at The Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Avon, Colorado.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 216 casual dining restaurants in 29 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com

For further information, please contact Tom Houdek of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or bjri@jcir.com.

 


