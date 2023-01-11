IBN to Serve as the Official Media Sponsor for all GSMI Events in 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces that it will be collaborating with the Global Strategic Management Institute (" GSMI ") as the official media sponsor for all of its upcoming events in 2023.



GSMI, a cutting-edge conference production company, is world-renowned for promoting disruptive innovation and has a footprint across more than 100 countries. The organization has established itself as the go-to party for executive education, wide-ranging summits, tailored workshops and highly effective training sessions conducted by thought leaders, speakers and practitioners.

GSMI collaborates with over 92% of the Fortune 500 companies and has been featured in San Diego's Top 100 Emerging Companies several times over the past decade.

For 2023, GSMI's events currently include:

Talent Acquisition Week: January 31 – Feb. 2, 2023 (San Diego)

Social Media Strategies Summit: February 21 – 24, 2023 (Virtual)

EV Charging Summit and Expo: March 29 – 31, 2023 (Las Vegas)

Social Media Strategies Summit First Responders: April 12 – 13, 2023 (Virtual)

Social Media Strategies Summit Public Agencies and Government: May 17 – 18, 2023 (Virtual)

Talent Acquisition Week: July 17 – 21, 2023 (Virtual)

Social Media Strategies Summit Higher Ed: October 23-26 (Virtual)

Social Media Strategies Summit: October 25-26 (Virtual)

Social Media Strategies Summit Public Agencies & Government: Dec 7-8 (Virtual)

Additional events will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information about GSMI and its complete roster of events, visit https://gsmiweb.com/events/

"IBN's outreach capabilities, social media strategies and widespread syndication networks have become central pillars in building brand recognition for our organization and events," said Breanna Jacobs, vice president of conference production for GSMI. "We are always pleased to expand our fruitful collaboration with IBN."

IBN will be providing news media coverage via multiple brands such as NetworkNewsWire, as well as social media coverage for each event. IBN's 50+ brands collectively have an outreach of more than 2 million likes and followers across various leading platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

"The team at GSMI is known for their well-organized events and close ties with Fortune 500 events," said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for IBN. "We are very glad to continue our coverage of GSMI's events and look forward to working with their highly professional and wonderful team throughout this year."

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

