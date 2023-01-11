Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size to Grow Worth USD 196.7 Billion at a CAGR of 9.9% for 2023-2029 | Fortune Business Insights

Pune,India, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% and reach USD 196.7 billion during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market was valued USD 88.2 billion in 2021. The market growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing product demand for wireless technology and manufacturing sector.



Key Industry Development:

March 2021 – Soitec acquired advanced technology company NOVASiC. The deal allowed the latter to enable the development of semiconductors for power supply systems in industrial and electromobility applications.





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Applied Materials Inc (U.S.)

Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan)

Lam Research Corporation (U.S.)

ASML (Netherlands)

KLA Corporation (Netherlands)

Dainippon Screen Group (Japan)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

ASM International (U.S.)

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Canon Machinery Inc (Japan)

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 9.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 196.7 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 101.6 billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments Covered By Equipment Type, By Dimension, By Application, By Region Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Growth Drivers Increasing Product Demand for Wireless Technology and Manufacturing Sector to Fuel Market Growth





Segments:



Front End Equipment Segment to Record Substantial Growth Due to Soaring Demand for IC Chips

Based on equipment type, the market is divided into front-end equipment and back-end equipment. Of these, the front-end segment is anticipated to register remarkable growth over the analysis period driven by the escalating demand for IC chips for various end-user industries.

3D Segment to Exhibit Commendable CAGR Owing to the Need for High Efficiency

Based on dimension, the market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment is segregated into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D. The 3D segment is projected to register lucrative growth over the study period. This can be attributed to a range of features including higher efficiency and higher performance. The devices are prominently deployed in cell phones and digital cameras.

Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry Segment to Record Considerable Growth on Account of Rising Demand from Automotive Sector

On the basis of application, the market is classified into test home, semiconductor electronics manufacturing, and semiconductor fabrication plant/foundry. Of these, the semiconductor fabrication plant/foundry segment is expected to register a notable surge over the forecast period. The rise can be credited to the escalating product demand from automotive and electronics sectors.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Value Hit Due to Closure of Manufacturing Activities

The coronavirus pandemic led to partial or complete lockdown across various countries, resulting in the downfall of several manufacturing processes. The market was negatively affected due to disruptions in supply chain and the halt on manufacturing activities. However, following the Q3 of 2020, the industry registered a surge in the demand for semiconductor components and chips. This aspect helped in the revival of industry growth to a considerable extent.





Report Coverage:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the significant trends that are expected to propel industry growth over the estimated period. It further gives an insight into the prominent factors fueling market expansion throughout the forthcoming years. Some of the other aspects of the report include the steps taken by key industry players for securing a competitive edge.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Share to Rise Due to Growing Product Adoption in Electric Vehicles

Some of the major factors propelling the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth comprise the escalating adoption of logic circuits and IC chips for consumer electronics and electric vehicles. The industry expansion is further being impelled by the rising demand for semiconductor chips and lithographic systems.

However, the rising cost of semiconductor manufacturing machines is expected to hamper market expansion to a considerable extent.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Due to Strong Supply Chain of Semiconductor Devices

The Asia Pacific semiconductor manufacturing equipment market share is expected to record appreciable growth throughout the forthcoming years. The surge can be attributed to the robust supply chain of semiconductor devices such as logic circuits and discrete devices across various countries such as China, Japan, and Taiwan.

The North America market is slated to register considerable expansion over the forecast period. This is due to the presence of manufacturers such as LAM Research Laboratories, Kla Corporation, Applied Materials Inc, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Enter into Partnership Agreements to Expand Product Reach

Prominent semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies are focusing on the adoption of strategic initiatives for strengthening their industry position. These include acquisitions, mergers, and an increase in research and development activities. Some of the other initiatives comprise rising participation in trade conferences and fairs.





