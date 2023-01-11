UAE Dental Services Market is expected to generate revenue worth AED ~16 Bn by 2027F owing to rising general dental checkups and demand of luxury dental clinics: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAE Dental Services Market is at growing stage and has highly fragmented market. It is consisting of organized dental chains, unorganized dental chains, hospitals and regulatory bodies defining the guidelines for dental operations in the country. There are 15-20 major players in the UAE Dental Services Market out of which Dr. Joy Dental Clinic and Dr. Michael's Dental Clinic are the two leading players in the market on the basis of revenue.
- New policies by the Government of UAE in favor of dental services are expected to drive growth focusing on majority of areas related to oral health.
- Emirati's willingness to adopt white sparkling white-looking teeth and other cosmetic dentistry procedure is the rising trend driving the overall market in future.
- Organized dental clinics will leverage the luxury offering by partnering with five-star brands to offer patients a range of city-wide discounts which will also fuel the organized clinic share in the overall market.
Smart Dental Healthcare Innovations: Digital Dentistry, Digital Impression, Laser dentistry are the key innovations in market with minimally invasive surgeries and the short time required for the dental procedures are the key factors influencing the dental services market in the near future. Also, the emergence of Internet of Dental Things offering a 'smart' dental health care strategy that has enormous promise in reaching out to patients in an increasing range of dental disciplines, including oral and maxillofacial pathology and surgery, prosthodontics and implant dentistry, periodontics, and oral public health will drive the market.
UAE Healthcare Policies: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), Emirates Health Authority (EHA), Health Authority Abu Dhabi (HAAD) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) are collectively promoting oral hygiene on a larger scale through health care policies and programs in the country. Programs like Oral & Dental Care focusing on developing awareness, prevention & screening and launching dental protocols is expected to add to the growth of dental services market in UAE.
Rising Consolidation and demand for the Aesthetic Dentistry: Consolidation is expected to increase through M&A activity within the regional Dental care sector, as smaller private Dental groups increasingly face liquidity challenges caused by the downturn in revenue streams because of this pandemic. The population of UAE is becoming more conscious towards their looks and the growing demand for aesthetic treatments for better smiles is expected to add to the growth of dental services market in UAE. Aesthetic dentistry is continuously influenced by the growing accessibility of media and online information and has become highly demanded by patient. Popular media affect aesthetic dentistry by increasing the demand for teeth whitening and veneers due to the inﬂuence of television programs in UAE.
Inclination towards AR and VR and Digital Dentistry: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, Digital Dentistry, Digital Impression, Laser dentistry are some of the key innovations in market with minimally invasive surgeries and the short time required for the dental procedures will drive the dental services market in UAE.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "UAE Dental Services Market Outlook to 2027F- Rising Awareness for Overall Aesthetics and Adoption of New Technology by Dentists is Driving the Dental Services Market" by Ken Research observed that Dental Services market is an emergent healthcare market in UAE at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The rising government policies and demand for cosmetic dentistry, dental consciousness among the population along with government initiatives is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a 12.7% CAGR during 2022-2027F owing to the rise in economy of the country, increasing consciousness towards looks and new government policies.
Key Segments Covered in the report:-
UAE Dental Services Market
By Types of Services
- General Dentistry
- Implants
- Orthodontics
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- Prosthodontics
- Periodontics
- Endodontics
- Pediatric Dentistry and Others
By Revenue Division
- Domestic
- International Tourist
By Institutions
- Dental Clinics (Organized + Unorganized)
- Hospitals
By Dental Clinics
- Unorganized
- Organized
By Cities
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
- Sharajh
- Ajman
- Others
Key Target Audience:-
- Dental Clinics
- Dental Equipment Manufacturers and Distributors
- Dentists
- Hospitals
- Market Research and Consulting Firms
- Healthcare Companies
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Tourism Agencies
- Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2022-2027F
Companies Covered:-
- Dr Joy Dental Clinic
- GMC Clinics
- Dental Studio
- Cosmo Health Medical Centre
- Dr. Michael's Dental Clinic
- Clover Medical Centre
- Apex Medical & Dental Clinics
- Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centres
- Shams Dental Clinic
- SNO Clinic
- Oris Dental Clinics
- Dubai Smile Dental Clinic
- Saudi German Clinics
- Dr. Roze
- American Dental Clinic
- Dr. Paul's Dental Clinic
- Liberty Dental Clinic
- Best Dental Clinic LLC
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- UAE Dental Services Market Overview
- Ecosystem, Business Cycle and Timeline of major players in UAE Dental Service Market
- UAE Dental Services Market Segmentation, 2022
- SWOT Analysis, Growth Drivers and Trends in UAE Dental Services Market
- Govt. Regulations, Issues and Challenges and Impact of Covid on UAE Dental Service Market
- Competition Analysis of UAE Dental Services Market
- Cost Sheet of Major treatments and Price List of major Players
- Future Outlook & Projections of UAE Dental Services Market
- Analyst Recommendations for UAE Dental Services Market
Contact Us:-
Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
