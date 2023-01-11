Proactive news headlines including Lake Resources, Cooper Metals, Azure Minerals and Boadicea Resources

Sydney, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Lake Resources NL ( LKE LLKKF has significantly upgraded the resource estimate for Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina, doubling the measured and indicated categories to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent and increasing the inferred portion of the resource to 3.1 million tonnes. Click here

has significantly upgraded the resource estimate for Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina, doubling the measured and indicated categories to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent and increasing the inferred portion of the resource to 3.1 million tonnes. Click here Cooper Metals Ltd CPM has fielded more strong copper-gold assays from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at King Solomon and Python prospects within the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in northwest Queensland. Click here

has fielded more strong copper-gold assays from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at King Solomon and Python prospects within the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in northwest Queensland. Click here Azure Minerals Ltd AZS is trading higher with its lithium potential attracting the interest of global lithium producer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) via its wholly-owned subsidiary SQM Australia Pty Ltd. Click here

is trading higher with its lithium potential attracting the interest of global lithium producer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) via its wholly-owned subsidiary SQM Australia Pty Ltd. Click here Boadicea Resources Ltd BOA 's exploration partner IGO Ltd has identified a new nickel target during aircore drilling on the company's tenements in the northern section of the Fraser Range area in Western Australia. Click here

's exploration partner IGO Ltd has identified a new nickel target during aircore drilling on the company's tenements in the northern section of the Fraser Range area in Western Australia. Click here Legacy Minerals has received $148,000 in funding from the NSW State Government for its Bauloora Epithermal Gold Project, demonstrating the prospectivity of the asset and the continued support for mineral exploration across the state. Click here

Resource Mining Corporation Ltd RMI has moved swiftly to acquire three highly prospective lithium and base metal projects in Finland after fieldwork returned high-grade results including nickel and copper. Click here

has moved swiftly to acquire three highly prospective lithium and base metal projects in Finland after fieldwork returned high-grade results including nickel and copper. Click here Creso Pharma Ltd ( CPH COPHF says its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. will list seven new products in Nova Scotia to be sold through the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC). Click here

says its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. will list seven new products in Nova Scotia to be sold through the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC). Click here Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd RAD has appointed Dr Rama Abu Shmeis as senior vice president for Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), to provide creative problem-solving and a big-picture focus on the manufacturing side of the operation. Click here

has appointed Dr Rama Abu Shmeis as senior vice president for Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), to provide creative problem-solving and a big-picture focus on the manufacturing side of the operation. Click here Ionic Rare Earths Ltd ( IXR IXRRF welcomes Uganda's Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines' (DGSM) decision to renew the retention licence of tenement 00007 at its Makuutu Rare Earths Project for a further two years. Click here

welcomes Uganda's Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines' (DGSM) decision to renew the retention licence of tenement 00007 at its Makuutu Rare Earths Project for a further two years. Click here Hygrovest Ltd HGV says it ended 2022 in a strong position to pursue its portfolio strategy in 2023. Click here

says it ended 2022 in a strong position to pursue its portfolio strategy in 2023. Click here Aruma Resources Ltd AAJ has delivered 12 new high-grade lithium-rubidium intersections at the Mt Deans Project in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields lithium corridor, generated from a combination of 19 new assays from a recent drilling program and seven re-assays of historical holes. Click here

About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.



With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com.