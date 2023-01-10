Integer to Exhibit at NANS 2023 Annual Meeting

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR, a leading medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer, will exhibit at the 26th North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting at Caesars Palace Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Jan. 12 – 14, 2023, joining medtech leaders and innovators from around the world.

Attendees are invited to visit Integer at booth #525 to learn more about Integer's breadth and depth of innovative medical device manufacturing, design and development capabilities. This encompasses expanded implantable neuromodulation lead offerings as a result of the acquisition of Oscor in December 2021.

During NANS, Integer will unveil its latest innovations and expanded capabilities in neuromodulation to enable the next generation of miniaturized active implantable devices.

"Integer built its leadership position in active implantables by providing OEMs with innovative, development-ready technology solutions that can be customized for each application," said Michael Sanford, Vice President, Commercialization. "The objective of our miniaturization effort is to create the next generation of differentiated platform technologies to accelerate and de-risk OEMs' path to market for novel implantable medical devices. Integer is uniquely positioned to deliver these advancements given our broad expertise from critical components, such as batteries, to fully integrated implantable pulse generator systems."

In addition, attendees can learn more about Integer's new Xcellion® Gen 3 Fast Charge (FC) Lithium Ion implantable battery technology. Xcellion Gen 3 FC delivers best in class battery runtime and full re-charges in as little as 30 minutes.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

