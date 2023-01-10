Paltalk to be Featured on Inaugural ClearThink IR Virtual Live Event on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 12 Noon ET

JERICHO, NY, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Paltalk, Inc. ("Paltalk," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") PALT, a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jason Katz will appear on ClearThink IR Virtual Live on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 12 noon ET.

The inaugural ClearThink IR Virtual Live, powered by Paltalk, will be hosting a different CEO every Wednesday at 12 noon ET for a fire side chat followed by an engaging Q&A discussion. It's a great opportunity to learn about the product offerings of an emerging growth micro-cap company.

Please click on this link to sign up and install Paltalk to register for the ClearThink Capital IR room: https://invite.paltalk.net/ClearThinkCapital.

Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of Paltalk, commented, "This virtual live event is the idea of our investor relations advisor, ClearThink IR, and is in collaboration with our communications software that powers multimedia social applications connecting people with common interests. So, what's a better common interest than micro-cap stock investing, which we think is a great idea for an interactive video, voice and chat room on Paltalk."

Of note, ClearThink IR performs investor relations and capital markets advisory for Paltalk and receives a monthly cash retainer. ClearThink IR does not own any shares of Paltalk.

ABOUT PALTALK, INC. PALT

Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world's largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include ManyCam, Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 14 patents. For more information, please visit: www.paltalk.com.

To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com/investor-alerts/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the anticipated impact of the ManyCam acquisition on our business and future financial and operating results; the Company's ability to improve, market and promote the ManyCam software; the willingness of new and existing users to pay for the ManyCam software; our availability to consummate favorable acquisitions and integrate any companies or properties we acquire; the amount and timing of stock repurchases, if any, under the Company's stock repurchase plan and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such plan; the Company's ability to retain the listing of its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and our business; our ability to effectively market and generate revenue from our applications; our ability to release new applications or improve upon or add features to existing applications on schedule or at all; risks and uncertainties related to our increasing focus on the use of new and novel technologies to enhance our applications, and our ability to timely complete development of applications using new technologies; our ability to effectively secure new software development and licensing customers; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the use of the internet and privacy and protection of user data; risks related to our holdings of digital tokens, including risks related to the volatility of the trading price of digital tokens and our ability to convert digital tokens into fiat currency; and our ability to manage our partnerships and strategic alliances. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

IR@paltalk.com

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

917-658-7878

