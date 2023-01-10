TEN, Ltd. to Participate at Capital Link's Corporate Presentation Series

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. ("TEN" or the "Company") TNP a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that it will participate in Capital Link's Corporate Presentation Series.



On Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at 10:00 am EST its senior management team will go through a presentation on the company's current operations, business development, growth prospects and outlook of the crude, product and LNG tanker sectors.

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 am EST Speakers: Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO

George Saroglou, Chief Operating Officer

Harrys Kosmatos, Corporate Development Officer

LIVE Q&A SESSION - Submitting Questions

1x1 MEETINGS WITH COMPANY MANAGEMENT

ABOUT TEN

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 30 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 73 double-hull vessels including four dual-fuel LNG powered aframax vessels and two option one shuttle tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.5 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For further information, please contact:

