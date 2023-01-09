With The Rising Prevalence Of Genetic Disorders, The Genetic Testing Market Is Set To Grow At A 10% Rate As Per The Business Research Company's Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company's research on the genetic testing market forecasts the rising prevalence of genetic disorders to propel the growth of the genetic testing market going forward. Genetic disorders refer to some diseases that cause symptoms at birth, while others develop over time. Genetic testing can help get a diagnosis for a genetic issue and information about the chances of developing cancer. For instance, in November 2021, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a US-based medical organization, genetic illnesses were found in 9.4 %of pediatric patients, with 44.7% of these patients being critically ill newborns. Also, 13.17 million patients in the US suffer from unique genetic disorders. Therefore, the rising prevalence of genetic disorders is driving the genetic testing market.



The global genetic testing market size is expected to grow from $13.72 billion in 2021 to $15.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The global genetic testing market size is expected to grow to $22.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Learn More In-Depth On The Genetic Testing Market

Technological advancement is a crucial trend gaining popularity in the genetic testing market. Major companies operating in the genetic testing market are focused on developing technology to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Cell ID Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company that manufactures genetic testing products, launched a portable genetic test for COVID-19 named Quiz PCR Biochip. This is a portable, palm-sized, moveable genetic test kit that utilizes an app to confirm if a person has COVID-19. This device also had a QR code for tracking. This device works on pooled screening technology. This can be easily moveable and can take tests anywhere at any time.

North America was the largest region in the genetic testing market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global genetic testing market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global genetic testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Genetic Testing Market Report

The global genetic testing market analysis is segmented by type into predictive testing, carrier testing, prenatal and newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, nutrigenomic testing, others; by technology into cytogenetic testing, biochemical testing, molecular testing; by disease into alzheimer's disease, cancer, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, duchenne muscular dystrophy, thalassemia, others; by application into cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis, cardiovascular disease diagnosis, others.

Genetic Testing Market Global Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the genetic testing market size, genetic testing market segments, genetic testing market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Gene Editing Global Market Report 2023 – By Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN), By End Users (Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Contract Research Organization), By Application (Animal Genetic Engineering, Plant Genetic Engineering, Cell Line Engineering) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2023 – By Gene Type (Antigen, Cytokine, Suicide Gene, Other Gene Types), By Vector (Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector, Other Vectors), By Application (Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications), By End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2023 – By Product (NextSeq Systems, MiniSeq Systems, NovaSeq Systems, ISeq 100 Systems, Ion PGM Systems, Ion Proton Systems, Ion GeneStudio S5 Systems, PacBio RS II Systems, Sequel Systems, Other Products), By Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Singlemolecule Realtime Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Other Sequencing Technologies), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model