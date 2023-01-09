Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size [2023-2028] worth USD 51.38 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4%

Pune, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business insights, the global autonomous last mile delivery market to grow USD 51.38 billion by 2028 from its valuation USD 11.12 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 24.4%. According to our expert researchers, the manufacturing of small mobile delivery robots & drones has seen substantial growth in the last several years on account of the surge in e-commerce business across the world.

Industry developments:



July 2022- China delivered its drones to resolve its distant rural deliveries and urban pressure demand.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market-105598





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 24.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 51.38 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 11.12 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered By Vehicle Type, By Solution, By Range Growth Drivers Strong Adoption of Advanced Technological Platforms to Facilitate Market Growth Constant Involvement in Infrastructure Development Technologies to Fuel Growth in North America

































Drivers & Restraints-

Strong Adoption of Advanced Technological Platforms to Facilitate Market Growth

Autonomous last mile delivery is the final stage in a courier parcel express system wherein parcels are delivered to consumers at their doorsteps. It eliminates the need for a delivery guy, thereby helping manufacturers enhance their delivery speed. Strong adoption of advanced technology platforms may enhance market progress. Furthermore, rapidly developing delivery technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are likely to enhance the demand for autonomous last mile delivery systems. In addition, companies' active involvement in developing the delivery system is expected to drive autonomous last mile delivery market growth.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market-105598





Segments-

Aerial Delivery Drones Segment to Dominate Attributable to Increasing Adoption in Last Mile Delivery Services

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into aerial delivery drones, ground delivery bots, and self-driving trucks and vans.

The aerial delivery drones segment is expected to dominate attributable to rising adoption in last mile delivery services. Furthermore, the lack of road traffic congestion may boost the industry's growth.

Hardware Segment to Dominate Attributable to Enhanced Performance and Extensive Applications

As per solution, the industry is classified into hardware, services, and software.

The hardware segment is expected to dominate owing to its better performance and increasing applications. Further, innovations and the adoption of advanced software are expected to enhance segmental growth.

Low Range Segment to Dominate Attributable to Rising R&D and Innovations

As per range, the industry is bifurcated into short-range and long-range

The long-range segment is expected to dominate because of the rising research and developments (R&D) activities and innovations. Moreover, manufacturers' delivery of short-range delivery drones is expected to elevate market progress.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Segmentation By Vehicle Type Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Bots

Self-Driving Trucks & Vans By Solution Hardware

Software

Services By Range Short Range (<20km)

Long Range (>20km)

































Regional Insights-

Constant Involvement in Infrastructure Development Technologies to Fuel Growth in North America

North America is expected dominate the autonomous last mile delivery market share because of the constant involvement in infrastructure development technologies by companies. The market in North America stood at USD 3.59 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the upcoming years. Further, the acceptance and funding of drone technologies may foster the industry's progress.

In Europe, the development of various autonomous last mile delivery systems by several companies is expected to elevate the market's growth. Further, the collaborations of several companies to create speedy and safe delivery systems may boost the industry's growth.

In Asia Pacific, the delivery of medical supplies between hospital campuses is expected to foster autonomous last mile delivery systems' adoption. ThyssenKrupp is testing a mini robot to deliver specific components to technicians. These factors may propel industry growth.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market-105598

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Devise Partnership to Enhance Service Offerings

Prominent companies operating in the market devise partnership strategies to enhance their service offerings. For example, Pony.ai, a California startup firm, partnered with Yamibuy in April 2020 to deliver food packages and groceries in Irvine. This strategy may help the company to expand its product offerings and elevate industry growth. Furthermore, major players devise crucial strategies such as competitive analysis, market research, technological R&D, mergers, expansions, and others to boost their market position globally.

A list of prominent Third-party Logistics manufacturers operating in the global market:

Airbus S.A.S (Leiden, Netherlands)

Amazon (Seattle, U.S.)

DHL International GmbH (Bonn, Germany)

DPD Group (Issy-les-Moulineaux, France)

Drone Delivery Canada (Vaughan, Canada)

Flirtey (Reno, U.S.)

Flytrex (Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel)

JD.com (Beijing, China)

MATTERNET (California, U.S.)

Savioke (Campbell, U.S.)

Starship Technologies (San Francisco, U.S.)

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (Atlanta, U.S.)





Quick Buy - Third-party Logistics Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105598





Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Distributor Analysis – For Major Players

4.3 Growth and Penetration Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 PEST Analysis

4.6 Impact Of Covid-19

5. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Services

5.3. Market Analysis – By Range

5.3.1 Short Range

5.3.2 Long Range

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

5.4.1 Aerial Delivery Drones

5.4.2 Ground Delivery Bots

5.4.3 Self Driving Trucks & Vans

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

Continued...





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market-105598





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245