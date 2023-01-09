Liquidia Enters Into a Revenue Interest Financing Agreement With HealthCare Royalty for Up to $100 Million

Extends cash-runway through at least 2024

Provides flexibility to accelerate launch preparations timed with success in litigation

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation LQDA (Liquidia or the Company) announced today that it has entered into a Revenue Interest Financing Agreement with HealthCare Royalty (HCRx) for a total investment amount of up to $100 million. Liquidia intends to use the proceeds from the financing to fund the potential launch of YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder upon final regulatory approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to support the continued clinical development of YUTREPIA, to provide capital for business development activities directed towards expanding Liquidia's product pipeline and for general corporate purposes.

Under the terms of the agreement, Liquidia will receive $32.5 million from HCRx at closing, with the potential to receive three additional tranches of funding: $7.5 million at Liquidia's discretion to support any acquisition of rights to a clinical stage or commercial stage biopharmaceutical product to diagnose, prevent, or treat pulmonary hypertension; $35 million upon a favorable resolution of the ongoing patent litigation with United Therapeutics Corporation or upon earlier, mutual agreement of the parties; and $25 million to be drawn upon the mutual agreement of the parties. Upon closing, Liquidia intends to use approximately $22.3 million from the initial $32.5 million to retire the company's existing term debt with Silicon Valley Bank.

Michael Kaseta, Chief Financial Officer of Liquidia, said: "HealthCare Royalty is a premier investment firm, and we are thrilled with this new investment partnership. Not only does their investment further validate the commercial opportunity for YUTREPIA and our confidence in the path to FDA approval, but it also provides non-dilutive capital that preserves the financial flexibility to potentially accelerate our launch preparations ahead of the resolution of our ongoing litigation. We have never been in a stronger financial position when combining the current cash on-hand, reduced minimum cash requirements, expected sales of Treprostinil Injection and access to capital provided by this agreement."

Clarke Futch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HCRx added: "Having followed Liquidia's progress for several years, we make this investment with confidence that the value of its products will soon be realized. Our extensive diligence on YUTREPIA and the management team lead us to believe that Liquidia will become a significant force in addressing the needs of patients suffering from rare cardio-pulmonary diseases. We are pleased to partner with Liquidia today and to support their planned growth in the immediate and long-term future."

In exchange for the total investment, HCRx will receive a tiered royalty on net revenue generated by YUTREPIA and other products marketed by Liquidia. The specific tiered royalty rates range between 0.36% to 10.0%, depending upon the total amount advanced to Liquidia and achievement of certain annual net sales thresholds. Liquidia will also make certain fixed payments to HCRx in amounts and timeframes subject to certain conditions set forth in the agreement. The aggregate payments to HCRx are capped at 175% of the total amounts advanced by HCRx, with the potential for a true-up payment to be made by Liquidia if HCRx's internal rate of return is less than 18% on the date the cap is reached. Additional details can be found in the 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder

YUTREPIA is an investigational, inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a proven, convenient, palm-sized device. On November 5, 2021, the FDA issued a tentative approval for YUTREPIA, which is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia's PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape, and composition, and that are engineered for optimal deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. Liquidia has completed INSPIRE, or Investigation of the Safety and Pharmacology of Dry Powder Inhalation of Treprostinil, an open-label, multi-center phase 3 clinical study of YUTREPIA in patients diagnosed with PAH who are naïve to inhaled treprostinil or who are transitioning from Tyvaso® (nebulized treprostinil). YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.

About Treprostinil Injection

Treprostinil Injection is the first-to-file, fully substitutable generic treprostinil for parenteral administration. Treprostinil Injection contains the same active ingredient, same strengths, same dosage form and same inactive ingredients as Remodulin® (treprostinil) and is offered to patients and physicians with the same level of service and support, but at a lower price than the branded drug. Liquidia PAH promotes the appropriate use of Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH in the United States in partnership with its commercial partner, who holds the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with the FDA.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com .

About HealthCare Royalty

HCRx is a leading royalty acquisition company focused on commercial or near-commercial stage biopharmaceutical products. HCRx has $6.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments with offices in Stamford (CT), San Francisco, Boston and London. For more information, visit www.hcrx.com. HEALTHCARE ROYALTY® and HCRx® are registered trademarks of HealthCare Royalty Management, LLC.

