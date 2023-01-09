Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Acquires Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH, Wurzen, Germany

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries' Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group ("Group"), a part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), has entered into an agreement to acquire Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH, (Wurzen close to Leipzig, Saxony, Germany) for an undisclosed amount.



A global plant engineering and construction company, Cryotec provides planning, project management, manufacturing and engineering services of skid-mounted/containerized air separation and liquefaction plants, and CO2 technologies offering tailored solutions to their customers.

Cryotec will operate as part of the Group's GmbH facility, based in Neuenburg am Rhine, Germany. The Group consists of six functional business units: Cryogenic Pumps, Heat Exchanger Systems, Process Systems, Fueling & Solutions, Energy Infrastructure & Strategic Projects and Service.

"Our acquisition of Cryotec will allow the Group to expand our footprint in Europe, and broaden our expertise in carbon capture and biogas technologies", according to Ole Jensen, Vice President, Europe.

"We look forward to bringing Cryotec into our Nikkiso family. This acquisition exemplifies our passion to provide, efficient, performance-based products and service," according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.

This acquisition represents their commitment to and support of the European market. The acquisition is expected to close during Q1, 2023

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture, and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.NikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Quigley

+1.951.383.3314

aquigley@cryoind.com



