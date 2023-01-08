Axiom Real-Time Metrics Attending J.P. Morgan Healthcare and Biotech Showcase Conferences

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be kicking off the new year by attending the J.P. Morgan Healthcare and Biotech Showcase Conferences in San Francisco, CA. Axiom will be exhibiting at the Biotech Showcase Conference, January 9-11.



"The Axiom Team is looking forward to starting off the new year with the opportunity to meet and develop relationships with leading edge life science companies. These conferences allow for an excellent forum to collaborate with key industry leaders and develop high potential partnerships and opportunities," says Brian Dempster, VP Global Clinical Management.

At Biotech Showcase, Axiom invites attendees to come visit the team at Table 3 for a chat to discuss your study strategy needs.

Global Player in eClinical Solutions focused on S/M Lifesciences

Initiated in 2001, Axiom developed and has long been established as one of the leading global players and delivery experts in eClinical technology. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite enables small to medium life science companies to better manage US and global clinical studies. It also provides for endless real-time study reporting and awareness of what's working and where critical matters require attention.

To register for Biotech Showcase, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

Learn more about Axiom's Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating over 21 years of delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since its founding in 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, Unified Platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.



For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

PR Contact

Nidhi Patel

pr@axiom.cc

+1 437.225.7676