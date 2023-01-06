RealManage Family of Brands Hires Krystal Rogers, CMCA, as Vice President of Operations – Henderson Association Management

Charlotte, North Carolina, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealManage Family of Brands is pleased to announce that Krystal Rogers has been hired as the Vice President of Operations for Henderson Association Management with office locations in North and South Carolina. In her new position, Krystal will oversee and manage day-to-day operations and direct staff in delivering quality customer service and satisfaction.

Krystal holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology, with a minor in Criminal Justice, from the University of North Carolina. She brings 18 years of property management experience to this role and has worked with Henderson Association Management since June 2014. She started as an assistant property manager and was eventually promoted to community association manager and supervisor of community association managers. Krystal's array of talent and experience will certainly be an asset in her new role.

Rolando Coronado, RealManage Family of Brands Executive Vice President of the Integration Management Office, stated, "Although we interviewed several external candidates to fill this vacancy, we felt strongly about Crystal's ability to lead the Henderson Association Management team and oversee the integration onto the RealManage platform that will occur in 2023. Krystal's dedication, grit, and passion for the industry have put her in a position to earn this promotion, and we are so excited to have her be a part of the leadership team for our RealManage Family of Brands."

