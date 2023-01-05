ñol

Celestica Q4 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Thursday, January 26, 2023

by Globe Newswire
January 5, 2023 8:01 PM | 1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica's third quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Thursday, January 26. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET. Financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, January 25.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1592033&tp_key=456f273f42

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

Contact

Celestica Investor Relations
(416) 448-2211
clsir@celestica.com


