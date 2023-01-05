StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APAC) Announces Business Combination Agreement with Southeast Asia's 'Fintech-As-A-Service' (FaaS) player – DigiAsia

DigiAsia is an Indonesia focussed Embeddable ‘Fintech-As-A-Service' (FaaS) company, the combined company to be listed under the ticker symbol FAAS . Digi provides FaaS across Digital wallets, Utility Bill Payments, Banking-As-A-Service (BaaS), Supply Chain Payments, Remittances and Working Capital Loans to Merchants.

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation ("Stonebridge") APAC, an Asia-Pacific focussed publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced the signing of a binding business combination agreement with DigiAsia Bios Pte Ltd ("DigiAsia"), Indonesia's Embeddable ‘Fintech-as-a-Service' (FaaS) company. Upon completion of the Transaction, the combined company will be named DigiAsia and will trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol ‘FAAS'.

Founded in Jakarta in 2017 by Alexander Rusli and Prashant Gokarn, DigiAsia is a leader in embedded Fintech and Banking in Indonesia. It is committed to responding to all kinds of challenges related to the financial sphere and focused on serving a large total addressable market (TAM) of $245 billion and growing.

DigiAsia is accelerating financial inclusion through its licenses and technology stack by providing Embedded Fintech solutions to B2B2C (Business to Business to Consumer) and B2B2M (Business to Business to Merchant) such as mobile wallets, card issuance, bill payments, cash management, supply chain payments, and lending, among others. The company operates with fintech licenses; to serve Digital Wallets and Payments, Banking As a Service, P2P Lending, Remittances, and other Digital Financial Services.

DigiAsia is the exclusive Mastercard partner in Indonesia and its other key partners include WesternUnion, Bukalapak, Starbucks, Garuda Indonesia, Semen Indonesia, KaiPay, eFishery, and Home Credit.

Transaction Overview

The Transaction values the combined company at a pre-money equity valuation of $500 million and existing DigiAsia shareholders which include Mastercard and Reliance Capital Management ("RCM"), a portfolio company of LeapFrog Investments (a global impact investment focused fund), will roll 100 percent of their equity into the combined company as part of the Transaction. In addition to the equity investment, DigiAsia has also secured a partnership with DBS Bank Ltd, the largest bank in Singapore and Southeast Asia, on Oct 31st, 2022, to disburse loans into DigiAsia's lending marketplace for merchants via its KreditPro platform.

Assuming no redemptions by Stonebridge public shareholders, upon deal close the combined operating entity could have access to as much as $200 million in net cash (after paying transaction expenses) from the Stonebridge trust account. Final proceeds will depend upon redemption rates of current Stonebridge shareholders at the consummation of the proposed Transaction.

Additionally, concurrent and in connection with the business combination agreement, Stonebridge has secured non-binding letter of intent for a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global, LP, for up to $100 million of equity financing, which includes a pre-paid advance of up to $30 million in three tranches subject to certain conditions upon completion of the announced merger with Stonebridge.

The business combination agreement, which has been approved by the Board of Managers of DigiAsia and by the Board of Directors of APAC, is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders of APAC and other customary closing conditions.

Management Comments

"DigiAsia's vision is to be an active part of the digital revolution of Indonesia by enabling financial services - lending, payments, remittances and mass low cost banking - to all individuals and businesses, irrespective of their size or socioeconomic status. We are also very proud to be working with Mastercard to build on our existing offering in order to increase financial inclusion in Indonesia," says Prashant Gokarn, Co-CEO of DigiAsia.

"Stonebridge was established as a bridge for IPO ready companies in the Asia-Pacific region to access the US public markets. DigiAsia's focus on Indonesia, one of the fastest growing markets in Asia, its ability to scale quickly through sticky customers, the strategic investors on the cap table and a management team with a proven track record make it a great fit for Stonebridge," says Bhargav Marepally, CEO of Stonebridge Acquisition Corporation.

"DigiAsia has an established presence in Indonesia and is looking toward immediate expansion into South East Asia followed by the Middle East and North Africa. The capital raise via IPO and the subsequent execution will help establish Digi as a clear leader in the white labelled digital wallets and Banking-as-a-Service verticals in the region," says Alexander Rusli, Co-CEO of DigiAsia.

Prior to entering into the Merger Agreement DigiAsia closed a $14.5 million investment at a $450 million post-money valuation which was led by Reliance Capital Management ("RCM"). The investment also entails a strategic partnership between RCM and DigiAsia in the areas of insurance, asset management, among others where RCM operates. With further collaboration with RCM, DigiAsia expects to become the first full-stack B2B embedded finance solutions provider in Indonesia.

"Indonesia has a credit card penetration of less than 4% and more than half of the population remains unbanked. DigiAsia is best positioned to capitalize on this large TAM. Also, sustainable take rates resulting in solid unit economics and strong long term gross margins at over 50%, make it a highly profitable business model," says Prabhu Antony, President & CFO of Stonebridge.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the Merger Agreement, this press release, and an investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Stonebridge with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. More information about the proposed transaction will also be described in Stonebridge's proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination, which it will file with the SEC.

Legal Advisors

Winston & Strawn LLP is acting as legal advisor to StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation and Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP is acting as legal advisor to DigiAsia Bios Pte Ltd in this transaction.

About StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation:

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated as Cayman Islands exempted for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Stonebridge focused its search on a target with operations or prospective operations in the consumer technology, communications, software, SaaS, fintech or media sectors. The geographic focus for the SPAC was the Asia Pacific region. Stonebridge helps visionary entrepreneurs navigate the US capital markets to create enterprise value for themselves and for their investors. To learn more, visit http://stonebridgespac.com/.

About DigiAsia:

Established in 2017, DigiAsia Bios is Indonesia's Embedded Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) company in Indonesia. Committed to responding to all kinds of challenges related to the financial sphere, this start-up company, founded by Alexander Rusli and Prashant Gokarn, operates with four licenses; to serve Digital Payment (KasPro), P2P Lending (KreditPro), Remittances (RemitPro), and Digital Financial Services (Digibos). The entire products and services from DigiAsia Bios can be embedded with any application and ecosystem, enabling corporate partners and the public in general to easily utilize fintech solutions to optimize financial management processes, both in terms of business and daily life. To learn more, visit https://www.digiasia.asia/.

