Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Phathom" or the "Company") PHAT investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock.

On January 3, 2022, Phathom issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that no action will be taken on the Company's new drug application (NDA) for vonoprazan, a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), under review as a treatment for erosive esophagitis, on or prior to the current Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of January 11, 2023." The FDA's decision came after Phathom's announcement, on August 2, 2022, "that it had detected trace levels of a nitrosamine impurity, N-nitroso-vonoprazan (NVP) in commercial batches and was working closely with the FDA to obtain approval of a proposed acceptable daily intake limit, test method, and controls to address this impurity prior to releasing vonoprazan-based products to the market." Phathom further stated that "the FDA has requested additional stability data demonstrating that levels of NVP remain below [the acceptable daily intake] limit throughout the proposed shelf life of the product."

On this news, Phathom's stock price fell $3.73 per share, or 31.11%, to close at $8.26 per share on January 4, 2023.

