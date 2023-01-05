UPDATE -- Noema Pharma to Attend and Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

BASEL, Switzerland and BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced that members of the Management Team will attend and present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place on January 9-12, 2023 in San Francisco, CA.



Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday 10 January 2023

Time: 9:00 am PST / 6:00 pm CET

Room: Golden Gate

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting can contact either info@noemapharma.com or gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com.

More information about the conference can be found here.

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma (www.noemapharma.com) is a clinical-stage biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by imbalanced neuronal networks. The Company has a well differentiated pipeline with four mid clinical-stage therapeutic product candidates in-licensed from Roche. Noema currently has 3 active Phase 2b clinical trials in highly undertreated CNS conditions: seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, severe pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia and Childhood Onset Fluency Disorder. The Company has completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in adult patients with Tourette Syndrome that is currently being extended with an adolescent cohort. The Company has also completed preclinical validation studies and anticipates initiating clinical development in Behavioral Metabolic Cluster disorders in 2023. Noema Pharma was founded in 2020 by the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Investors include Polaris Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Invus and Biomed Partners.

Contacts