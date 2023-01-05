Nuwellis Appoints Dr. John Jefferies as Chief Medical Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE, a medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, today announced the appointment of John Jefferies, MD, MPH, FACC, FHFSA as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this new role, Dr. Jefferies will provide Nuwellis with strategic guidance on clinical and medical affairs issues, act as a liaison between the Company and the medical community and serve as a key advisor on corporate development matters.



"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Jefferies in this new role of CMO," said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of Nuwellis. "Dr. Jefferies' pediatric training and expertise in cardiology and heart failure make him the ideal person for this role as we prepare to bring new products to market and continue expanding the body of clinical evidence supporting ultrafiltration."

Dr. Jefferies currently serves as the Jay M. Sullivan Endowed Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine and Chief of Cardiology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. He will continue in this role while serving as CMO for Nuwellis. Dr. Jefferies began his medical career with a combined residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Kentucky. Dr. Jefferies then completed a fellowship in general internal medicine and earned a master's degree in public health from the University of Kentucky before completing an additional combined fellowship in adult cardiovascular diseases and pediatric cardiology at the Baylor College of Medicine. He has authored or co-authored more than 250 peer-reviewed manuscripts, functioned as lead editor for two textbooks, and sits on the editorial boards of several journals. Dr. Jefferies has served on the Nuwellis medical advisory board since 2019.

"It's an exciting time to be working with Nuwellis," said Dr. Jefferies. "I've seen firsthand how the company's Aquadex therapy can make a real difference for heart failure patients. I'm eager to put my expertise to work to bring new technology to market and expand the clinical data surrounding ultrafiltration, with the ultimate goal of providing better outcomes for more patients in the future."

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically superior therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2023 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

