0-10K Scale Challenge - 5 Day Client Acquisition Training for Digital Marketing Agencies

CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clickx is hosting a five-day live training packed with strategies agencies can implement immediately to scale their agencies. According to a Wordstream survey, the #1 challenge agencies face is client acquisition. This is precisely why Clickx exists - to help digital marketing agencies scale to seven and eight figure businesses. During the 0-10K Scale Challenge , Solomon Thimothy, Clickx co-founder, will share the exact same blueprint he used to scale his own agency over the last decade.



As a bonus for participating, attendees will get access to an exclusive private Slack group and a team of agency scaling experts. During these five days, agency owners will also have access to the Clickx platform with 1000s of leads ready for prospecting with verified email addresses.

The 0-10K Scale Challenge is specifically designed for agencies who want to generate their first $10K a month or an additional $10K in sales. Over the course of these five days, agency owners will learn how to acquire clients, incorporate automation into their agency so that they can spend more time selling, and finally, how to ascend their clients up the value ladder. The final day will feature an hour-long Q&A session to help maintain the momentum.

"As we commence the year 2023, we are fervently enthusiastic about this challenge and the opportunities it presents. We are deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to assist numerous agency owners in achieving growth and expansion through this challenge," stated Solomon Thimothy of Clickx.

Our next training will start on January 9th, 2023. In order to serve audiences around the world, live training will start at 10:30AM EST each day. For more information and to register, visit: https://10kscale.com/home-register

About Clickx:

Clickx is the #1 white label agency platform that provides sales enablement, and various customer acquisition tools used by agencies worldwide. Whether you're looking to start a new digital marketing agency, or scale an existing one, Clickx provides both software and support to guide you through the complex process of scaling your agency. For more information visit: https://www.clickx.io/

Media Contact: John Stephenson jstephenson@oneims.com