Stain-Resistant Fabric Market is expected to grow from USD 12 billion in 2022 to USD 39.76 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Stain-Resistant Fabric market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Stain-Resistant Fabric market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the Product, Distribution, and Regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Stain-Resistant Fabric market are Crypton LLC, Revolution Performance Fabrics, Bru Textiles n.v, Nanotex LLC, Dropel Fabrics, SuperFabric, The Chemours Company, Abercrombie Textiles, LLC among others. To achieve a substantial market, share in the worldwide Stain-Resistant Fabric market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

When working on the assembly line in different production facilities for diverse sectors, such as the automotive sector, chemical industry employees commonly obtain dirt on their clothes. These industries also closely adhere to GMPs, which take into account a tidy and organised working environment. Therefore, there is a constant need in these industries for clothing composed of stain-resistant materials. As a result, lucrative prospects exist in important industries including the chemical and automotive industries for the global market for stain-resistant textiles. Even in the sports industry, players often perspire, acquire dirt, or get discoloured.The exorbitant cost of making the product prevents many people throughout the world, particularly those in developing countries, from purchasing it. The product's low market penetration is a result of the high production costs, which many end customers throughout the world cannot pay. As a result, businesses must try to keep their products inexpensive, and government support will also assist to raise the market's chances in developing countries.The market for stain-resistant textiles is predicted to be driven during the anticipated period thanks to significant R&D departments' investments in technologies. During the anticipated period, increasing urbanisation will be the main factor driving the market for stain-resistant fabrics.

Scope of Stain-Resistant Fabric Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Distribution channel, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Crypton LLC, Revolution Performance Fabrics, Bru Textiles n.v, Nanotex LLC, Dropel Fabrics, SuperFabric, The Chemours Company, Abercrombie Textiles, LLC among others

Segmentation Analysis

Nylon is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Product segment includes Cotton, Silk, Denim, Polyester, Nylon and Others. One of the hardest upholstery fabrics, its fibre is stain-resistant. When added to blends, this fibre is less likely to pill, crumble, and fade. The building blocks of nylon, a strong and resilient synthetic carpet fibre, are polymers. Nylon carpet is renowned for its toughness; it is resistant to crushing, matting, and stains. Additionally, it's easy to clean and maintain.

Shopping Mall and Supermarket is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Distribution channel segment includes Shopping malls and supermarkets, Franchised Stores, Online Stores and Others. Numerous industrial sectors, including retail, commercial (offices), and the hotel industry, have made substantial use of the fabric industry. The textiles used in these institutions are thoroughly checked for cleanliness since these industries need a tidy and organised environment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Stain-Resistant Fabric include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia pacific region witnessed a major share. Local real estate market activity has been driven by expanding residential construction projects as a result of the population increase. The market for floor cleaning equipment has grown as a result. Rising consumer discretionary income and the rapid urbanisation of emerging economies are also projected to positively impact market expansion.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Stain-Resistant Fabric market size was valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the rise in demand for nylon stain-resistant fabric across various end-use sectors, Germany is predicted to experience significant growth in stain-resistant fabric sales.

China

China's Stain-Resistant Fabric market size was valued at USD 0.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17% from 2023 to 2030. China serves as the regional hub for Asia Pacific, which boasts the world's fastest-growing stain-resistant fabric industry. Due to China's highly developed textile and transportation industries, as well as the country's robust end-user demand, businesses in the stain-resistant Fabric market may anticipate to see a growth in revenue.

India

India's Stain-Resistant Fabric market size was valued at USD 0.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2030. India is the country where most stain-resistant fabric is used commercially. Stain-Resistant Fabric is in high demand in the Indian market, driven by the end-user industry.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by rising demand for large-scale applications in various industrial sectors such as retail, commercial (offices), and hospitality industry as well.

