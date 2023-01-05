The Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Is Set To Grow At A 33 % Rate, Supported By Government Subsidy Policies As Per The Business Research Company's Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company's research on the electric vehicle charging stations market forecasts increasing tax incentives and subsidies given to local automakers to produce electric vehicles as a key driver for the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market. Tax incentives and subsidies to the electric vehicle makers are encouraging automakers to make more Electric vehicles which will generate more demand for EV charging stations. China's subsidy policy caused a 53% increase in the manufacture and sale of electric vehicles in the country. Electric vehicle sales in China were almost four times the numbers sold in the USA, the growth in sales in China is majorly attributed to the subsidy policies and tax incentives given by the Chinese government.



The global electric vehicle charging stations market grew from $5.4 billion in 2022 to $7.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The electric vehicle charging stations market share is expected to grow from $23.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 33.6%.

Companies in the industry are increasingly offering ultra-quick charging capabilities of the direct current (DC) to aid performance optimization and ultra-fast charge. The ultra-quick charging technologies of direct current (DC) are used in electric vehicle charging stations to transfer current to electric vehicles through DC. DC fast charging or level 3 charging is capable of charging 80% of the electric vehicle battery within 20 minutes. DC fast charging stations with ultra-quick technology provide high-power DC up to 120 kW directly into the vehicle's battery without passing through any onboard AC/DC converter. The necessary conversion from AC to DC by a convertor done in case of the AC charging process can be eliminated. In 2022, Tesla an American automotive and energy company revealed the supercharger V4's design as part of the construction plans for a new station being deployed. Greenlots, an electric transportation company, has set plans to deploy 9 DC Fast charging stations across Central Washington. Electrify America, an electric vehicle charging network company, installed its first DC Faster charger in Massachusetts, USA, and is planning to invest $500 million to outfit the electric charging stations in 484 locations with 2000 DC fast chargers.

The global electric vehicle charging stations market analysis is segmented by installation type into home charging system, commercial charging system; by connector type into CHAdeMO, CCS, GB/T, tesla supercharger, other connector types; by mode of charging into plug in charging system, wireless charging system; by charging station into AC charging station, DC charging station

Major players in the electric vehicle charging station market are Tesla, Chargepoint, Siemens, ClipperCreek, Schneider Electric, Eaton, GE, ABB, Aerovironment, SemaConnect, Robert Bosch GmbH, ECOtality, Engie, BP, Shell, Electromotive, Chargemaster, Evgo, EVBox, G2Mobility, Leviton, Delta ElectronicsInc., Evatran Group Inc., Tgood, Delphi Automotive LLP, Webasto Group, Alfen, Allego, Blink Charging and Efacec.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electric vehicle charging station market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the global electric vehicle charging station market report. The regions covered in the global electric vehicle charging station market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Global Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the electric vehicle charging stations market size, electric vehicle charging stations market segments, electric vehicle charging stations market trends, electric vehicle charging station market drivers and restraints, electric vehicle charging station market major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

