FORGE Welcomes Intellectual Property Lawyers Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.

BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORGE announced today that it is partnering with Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C., a law firm focused exclusively on intellectual property law, to support its startups and innovators. FORGE is a nonprofit organization that helps connect innovators with local manufacturing resources to keep manufacturing local. Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks will be supporting the FORGE community with IP-specific educational programming, office hours and more related to biotech, chemical and materials technologies; electrical and computer technologies; mechanical technologies; and pharmaceuticals.



"Intellectual property law is such a specialized area," said Laura Teicher, FORGE's executive director. "Our new partnership with Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks will help our startups stake out their rights, protecting their investments in research and development."

Ryan MacDougall, chief business development officer for Wolf Greenfield & Sacks, said, "Partnering with FORGE is exciting to us because it offers the opportunity to bring together our extensive experience protecting, building, and growing clients' most valuable intellectual property and our passion for investing in our communities. We are excited by the work being done at FORGE and we look forward to contributing our strategic insight and mentorship to the start-ups aiming to change and localize their manufacturing spaces."

FORGE's Partner Network

When it comes to bridging the gap between startups and the local supply chain network, it takes a proverbial village. To continue advancing its vision, FORGE relies on a group of committed partners. These partners do more than sponsor and fund the organization; they invest considerable time and expertise in helping to educate and guide startups through the complex journey from prototype to manufacturing at scale.

About FORGE

Since its founding in 2015, FORGE has helped more than 500 innovators take their products from prototype to production and scale. FORGE leverages deep knowledge of the innovation, supply chain and manufacturing spaces to create productive business relationships and foster creative, modern solutions to world problems.

FORGE's support for startups creating physical products has yielded considerable success. A large percentage of the 500+ startup companies that engage with FORGE mature and thrive. FORGE companies have received contracts worth more than $34 million and added more than 5,000 innovation and manufacturing jobs to the economy. Learn more at FORGEImpact.org

About Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.

Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. is among the 10 largest law firms in the country devoted exclusively to intellectual property law. With over 150 legal professionals based in Boston and New York, the firm offers a full range of IP services, including patent prosecution and litigation; post-grant proceedings, including IPRs; opinions and strategic counseling; licensing; intellectual property audits and due diligence; trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation; and other issues related to the commercialization of intellectual property. Wolf Greenfield attorneys advise clients whose IP is at the core of their business, such as large, global corporations, mid-size companies, innovative start-ups and emerging enterprises, renowned universities and research institutions, and Nobel Prize winners. More than 90% of the firm's practitioners have science or engineering degrees and more than two-thirds hold advanced degrees (MS, PhD or MD). Learn more at WolfGreenfield.com .

