Foley Mansfield Elects Six New Partners in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foley Mansfield is pleased to announce its new partnership class of 2023, in which six accomplished attorneys were elected to partner.



"We are thrilled to have these attorneys ascend to the level of partner as each has proven their unwavering commitment to their clients, time and time again, as well as continually upholding the firm's culture and core values," said Kyle Mansfield, Managing Partner of Foley Mansfield. "These elevations span several of our offices, impact multiple facets of our litigation-focused practices and feature a diverse cross section of our firm's talent. We are honored to have them represent the firm as partners."

Foley Mansfield's new partners are:

Joshua Chumbley (St. Louis) focuses his practice on toxic and mass tort litigation, specifically asbestos defense. He is involved in all phases of litigation including written discovery, conducting depositions, preparing motions, attending court hearings, and bringing matters to resolution. Chumbley earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Southern Illinois University (2012).

Joseph Falk (Chicago) focuses his practice on toxic tort and product liability, nursing home/long-term care defense, and medical malpractice. He has defended product manufacturers, contractors, premises owners, and other business entities in hundreds of asbestos cases. Falk earned his J.D. from DePaul University School of Law (2015).

C. Drew Greminger (Tampa) focuses his practice on construction litigation, defending general contractors, subcontractors, and project owners in matters concerning breach of contract, construction defects, payment disputes, and mechanic's liens. He holds a J.D. from Florida State University College of Law (2012).

Madelyn Iulo (New York) defends various corporations, from equipment manufacturers to global cosmetic companies, in all aspects of toxic tort and products liability matters. She draws upon her 20 years of experience as a litigator to provide her clients with the most effective strategies in defense of their cases. Iulo earned her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School (1998).

Vick Mansourian (Los Angeles) concentrates his practice on products liability, toxic tort, and complex asbestos litigation. For over 20 years, he has defended companies in a wide range of industries, including manufacturers/suppliers of joint compounds, stucco, flooring, brakes, brake grinders, gaskets, wiring, pumps, valves, and roofing products. He holds a J.D. from Loyola Law School (1995).

Carol Tempesta (New York) defends clients from small companies to the Fortune 500 in toxic tort litigation, including asbestos and talc. She has more than two decades of experience in complex litigation, managing all aspects of a case from inception to resolution. Tempesta earned her J.D. from University of Miami School of Law (2000).

