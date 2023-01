Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating DLocal, Provident, FTX, and Alico, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DLocal Ltd DLO, Provident Bancorp, Inc. PVBC, FTX Tokens FTT, and Alico, Inc. ALCO. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



DLocal Ltd DLO

On November 16, 2022, Muddy Waters Capital LLC ("Muddy Waters") published a research report concluding that DLocal "is likely a fraud." Muddy Waters alleges that DLocal has repeated disclosures about its Total Processing Volume and accounts receivable "that flatly contradict one another" and that there is "a contradictory discrepancy between two key subsidiaries' accounts payable and accounts receivable." Muddy Waters also alleges that DLocal engaged in multiple misrepresentations to disguise the timing and the source of funding for an insider option exercise.

On this news, DLocal's share price fell $10.76, or more than 50%, to close at $10.46 per share on November 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Twist investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DLO

Provident Bancorp, Inc. PVBC

On November 15, 2022, after the market closed, Provident announced in two filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it was delaying the issuance of its financial statements and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Additionally, Provident said "it currently estimates that it will report a net loss of approximately $27.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021" and that "[t]he Company is still evaluating the actual level of losses due to the recent decline in the cryptocurrency mining industry, and such losses may exceed this estimate."

On this news, Provident's stock price fell $2.20 per share, or 21.78%, to close at $7.90 per share on November 16, 2022.

For more information on the Provident investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PVBC

FTX Tokens FTT

On November 2, 2022, Coindesk published an article entitled "Divisions in Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire Blur on His Trading Titan Alameda's Balance Sheet" which revealed alleged issues with Alameda Research and FTX's close relationship and Alameda Research's large FTT holdings.

Then, November 6, 2022, Binance's Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao announced on Twitter that Binance would liquidate its FTT holdings "[d]ue to recent revelations that have come to light[.]"

On November 8, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Binance's Deal for Rival FTX Marks Power Shift Amid Crypto Turmoil" which discussed Binance's non-binding agreement to purchase FTX amid FTX's "sudden liquidity crunch".

Then, on November 9, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Binance Walks Away From Deal to Rescue FTX" which discussed the deal falling through which left FTX with "a shortfall of up to $8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter."

On November 10, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "SEC, DOJ Investigating Crypto Platform FTX" which discussed the newly known investigations.

On the above news, the price of FTT has fallen sharply on unusually heavy trading volume.

For more information on the FTX investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FTT

Alico, Inc. ALCO

For more information on the Alico investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ALCO

