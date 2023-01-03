ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

CapStar Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

by Globe Newswire
January 3, 2023 6:16 PM | 1 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") CSTR announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release after the market closes on January 19, 2023.

CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 20, 2023 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, January 20, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: Register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9c3f00740dd448a7b94339cefd5948cd to access the live call, including for participants who plan to ask a question during the call.

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b878kgzw. An archived version of the webcast will be available on CapStar's website at ir.capstarbank.com shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

CONTACT:
Mike Fowler, (615) 732-7404
ir@capstarbank.com


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved