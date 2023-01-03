Cancer Vaccines Drug Pipeline Market will surpass USD 20.2 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the cancer vaccines drug pipeline market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the cancer vaccines drug pipeline market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, end-user and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global cancer vaccines drug pipeline market are Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca PLC, Roche, Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Sanofi, Moderna among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide cancer vaccines drug pipeline market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Vaccines are medications that strengthen the immune system of the body to give defense against external invaders. Unwanted bodies are eliminated when the immune system is immunized. Vaccines work on the theory of memorization to prevent infection that could be brought on by the foreign particle when it re-invades. Cancer vaccines are part of the pharmacological class known as biological response modifiers. These modifiers work by enhancing the immune system's capacity to fight off illness. The two primary kinds of cancer vaccines are preventive vaccinations and therapeutic vaccines. Preventative vaccines are used on healthy persons to prevent cancer. Therapeutic vaccinations are given to cancer patients to strengthen their bodies' natural defenses against the disease. A form of therapeutic vaccination is immunotherapy. Preventive immunizations are available in the US for the human papillomavirus (HPV) and the hepatitis B virus. For metastatic disease, there is a prostate cancer vaccination. The way preventive vaccines function is by concentrating on viruses, especially those that cause cancer, and encouraging the immune system to produce antibodies to combat those viruses. In order to eliminate cancer cells that are still present in the body after previous treatments, stop cancer from spreading, and prevent it from returning, vaccines are used as cancer treatments. Adults and children can both receive intravenous cancer vaccines.

Scope of Cancer Vaccines Drug Pipeline Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, End-User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca PLC, Roche, Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Sanofi, and Moderna, among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The therapeutic vaccine segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is a prophylactic vaccine and therapeutic vaccine. The therapeutic vaccine segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Over the past ten years, there has been a rise in the development of therapeutic cancer vaccines. Understanding the diversity of tumor-associated antigens, the natural immune response, and the development of novel antigen delivery technologies have all contributed to improved vaccine design. Therapeutic cancer vaccines are used to reduce the risk of side effects, treat the disease that recurs only occasionally, prevent cancer, and cure it completely.

The hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is hospitals and ambulatory care centers. The hospital segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increase in public awareness of the benefits of the cancer vaccines drug pipeline has been linked to the hospital segment. The market has expanded as a result of rising healthcare expenditures and increased disposable income in industrialized nations.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the cancer vaccines drug pipeline include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. The healthcare system in the United States is superior to that of the majority of developed nations. Furthermore, the market in North America is anticipated to develop as a result of product launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Anixa Biosciences' investigational new drug (IND) application for its breast cancer vaccine, which was financed by the US Department of Defense, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in December 2020. Although the main focus is on Triple Negative Breast Cancer, this technology may one day be able to treat other forms of breast cancer.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's cancer vaccines drug pipeline market size was valued at USD 0.22 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.54 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2030. Germany is the country where cancer vaccine manufacturers see the most growth. Due to a strong infrastructure and the presence of well-known market firms like GlaxoSmithKline, IO Biotech, ViciniVax, ImmuneTune, Treos Bio Limited, CureVac AG, DCPrime, and Vaximm AG, among others.

China

China's cancer vaccines drug pipeline market size was valued at USD 0.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2030. Because more people are becoming aware of the benefits of cancer vaccinations and combination therapy, the market for cancer vaccine drugs is expanding. The market's growth has also been accelerated by an unhealthy lifestyle and a rise in tobacco and alcohol usage.

India

India's cancer vaccines drug pipeline market size was valued at USD 0.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.71 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2030. The rise of the cancer vaccines drug pipeline market is influenced by both the rising incidence of cancer and the increased need for cancer treatments. In the Asia Pacific, India is the main market driver.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the cancer vaccines drug pipeline market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer.

