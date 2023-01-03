Tanenbaum Keale Elects Timothy Freeman to Partnership

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanenbaum Keale LLP is pleased to announce Timothy R. Freeman has joined the firm's partnership, effective January 1, 2023.

"We have continually been impressed with Tim's dedication to providing high levels of client service," Tanenbaum Keale President James H. Keale said. "He has proven himself time and time again on an obvious path to leadership at Tanenbaum Keale, and the firm is delighted to have him join the partnership as an earned reward for his exemplary legal work."

Freeman focuses his practice in the firm's core practice areas of product liability and catastrophic personal injury. His experience also includes mass tort and other multidistrict litigation (MDL) matters as well as appeals. His clients include manufacturers of heavy equipment, home appliances, and consumer products, as well as transportation companies and individuals. He regularly provides counsel to clients in high-exposure, complex litigation and has achieved many notable favorable outcomes. His trial experience includes a recent matter in which he helped achieve a defense verdict in a complex product liability lawsuit where the plaintiffs were seeking in excess of $100 million in damages.

In addition to his legal work, Freeman maintains active membership in the New Jersey Defense Association (NJDA) and currently serves as vice president for the Northeast Region of the organization. The NJDA named him the Young Lawyer of the Year Award recipient in 2021. He is also a member of the Defense Research Institute (DRI) and the New Jersey Bar Association's Product Liability and Mass Tort Section.

Freeman received an undergraduate degree with honors from Trinity College and later earned his Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania and before the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and Southern District of New York.

Tanenbaum Keale LLP is a litigation boutique representing leading national and international corporations in matters ranging from product liability and catastrophic injury to environmental and toxic tort litigation. Tanenbaum Keale provides these services from a platform that integrates decades of litigation management, resolution, trial and appellate experience with cutting edge technological tools that provide unique opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with clients. Together with its litigation technology subsidiary Xerdict Group LLC, Tanenbaum Keale has offices in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Florida.

