Chart Industries to Present at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

ATLANTA, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc., a global leader in design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technology and equipment for clean energy, industrial gas, and diversified specialty markets, will present at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference in Miami, Florida. President and Chief Executive Officer, Jill Evanko, will participate on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 12:40 p.m. ET.



About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global manufacturing locations from the United States to China, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, supplier, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.

