Prime Medicine to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

by Globe Newswire
January 3, 2023 8:00 AM | 1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME, a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced that Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine, will present a corporate overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. PT (11:15 a.m. ET) in San Francisco, CA.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the News & Events section of the Company's website at www.primemedicine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Prime Medicine website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine is a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated, one-time, curative genetic therapies to address the widest spectrum of diseases. The company is deploying Prime Editing technology, a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology, which is designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene. With the theoretical potential to repair approximately 90 percent of known disease-causing genetic mutations across many organs and cell types, medicines based on Prime Editing, if approved, could offer a one-time curative genetic therapeutic option to a broad set of patients.

Investor Contact
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Media Contact
Dan Budwick, 1AB
dan@1ABmedia.com


